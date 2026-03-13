Ex-UFC Champion Breaks Silence on MMA Comeback Rumors vs. Rising Star: “My Black A** Is…”

The rumor mill is doing its thing again, and talks of a MMA legend’s return to action have created a massive buzz. This has prompted the former UFC champion to take charge and address the rumor himself. But the question is: Who is this MMA legend, who is he rumored to be fighting? And what did he say? Well, the man in question is Demetrious Johnson, and the man he was supposed to fight isn’t even in the UFC anymore.

“I was offered a very interesting fight,” former UFC flyweight Muhammad Mokaev told Red Corner MMA in Russian. “Most likely it’ll be Demetrious Johnson. The negotiations are on, so we’re waiting. We will see. I accepted, so we are waiting for his decision.”

This came after UFC’s No. 2 lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan defeated Muhammad Mokaev in a submission-only grappling match at Hype Brazil on Wednesday, March 11. However, when Demetrious Johnson caught wind of Mokaev’s claim on X, he immediately took to Instagram to clear up the truth behind the fight offer.

“This s**t right here is absolutely bulls**t,” Johnson said in an Instagram Reel. “… Guys, my Black a** is retired, never coming back to compete ever again. If I do, it would be for IBJJF. Even then, I only train one day a f**king week. And, another thing, shame on the promoter. Shame on the promoter who’s out there trying to pitch fights to other athletes when they know my Black a** retired.

It’s worth noting that ‘Mighty Mouse’ retired from the sport back in 2023 after his trilogy with Adriano Moraes at One Championship. He became UFC’s inaugural flyweight champion on September 22, 2012, and proceeded to defend it 11 times before losing it to Henry Cejudo on his way out of the UFC. He joined One Championship and won a title before calling it quits for good. So, after learning about the rumors, he had a message for Mokaev.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Demetrious Johnson (@mighty)

“Muhammad Mokaev, just text me, brother,” Johnson added in his video. “They lied to you. I just sent you a DM. Get back to me, and we’ll let people know who this a**hole is who’s spreading lies.”

This, however, is not the first time Johnson has rejected a fight offer.

Even $2 million couldn’t sway Demetrious Johnson to return

In a December 2024 interview with Ariel Helwani, the former UFC flyweight champion revealed that he turned down a lucrative offer after announcing his retirement. And he insisted that his decision to walk away from the sport is final. Demetrious Johnson explained that his motivation to fight is simply gone.

“There is no number,” he said when asked if any amount of money could lure him back. “That’s the beautiful thing about it.”

“DJ, hey, we got a huge opportunity for you—$2 million guaranteed for you to fight,” he recalled being told. “I don’t care to fight anymore.”

Now focused on Brazilian jiu-jitsu and life outside MMA, Johnson made his stance clear.

“My Black a** is retired… My Black a** is not coming back.”

In a world where retired legends continue to come back for paydays, Demetrious Johnson is holding his own. While he might be missing out on big paydays, he won’t have to go through gruesome training camps anymore. Do you think he is making the right decision?