Ex-UFC Champion Dares Jamahal Hill to Street Fight Over Altercation With Joanna Jedrzejczyk

The recent verbal altercation between Jamahal Hill and Joanna Jędrzejczyk has taken a dramatic turn, with another former champion now stepping into the spotlight. This past weekend at UFC 323, the promotion’s final pay-per-view stunned fans with its intense action. However, attention quickly shifted for all the wrong reasons.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Both former champions got into a heated argument in a viral video that surfaced, showing Jamahal Hill threatening the former strawweight queen at UFC 323. According to reports, the conflict began when Joanna Jędrzejczyk confronted Hill’s girlfriend. The situation escalated quickly and turned chaotic. Now, Jędrzejczyk’s friend and teammate, Jan Błachowicz, has stepped in and issued a warning to the Chicago-born standout.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jan Błachowicz challenges Jamahal Hill to settle the score “outside the ring”

Joanna Jędrzejczyk attended UFC 323 to support her teammate and compatriot, former light heavyweight champion Jan Błachowicz, as he aimed to bounce back against Bogdan Guskov after two consecutive losses. The fight, however, ended in a draw and did not go as planned.

Shortly after, rumors began to spread in the MMA community that Jamahal Hill’s partner allegedly told Jędrzejczyk that Błachowicz was “washed,” which may have triggered the argument. Although this claim remains unconfirmed, it eventually drew ‘Sweet Dreams’ into the situation. Now, Jan Błachowicz has stepped forward and offered to settle things once and for all.

“If he’s tough enough to insult Asia, then I’m inviting him. You just don’t do that, it’s not sportsmanlike, and if he talks like that, we can settle it in a non-sportsmanlike way. And when it comes to that, I’ve got more experience outside the rules than inside them. So I’m inviting him because outside the ring he might be surprised when he runs into me and there’s no one there to say STOP,” said Jan Błachowicz while speaking to InTheCage.

ADVERTISEMENT

At this point, it remains uncertain whether Jamahal Hill will accept Błachowicz’s challenge. Meanwhile, Joanna Jędrzejczyk also addressed the issue publicly, stating that someone “falsely used [her] name without any basis in truth” to target Hill, without clarifying the reason behind the altercation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

‘Sweet Dreams,’ never one to stay silent, has finally broken his silence as well.

Hill shares his side of the story

The situation has taken a new turn, as Jamahal Hill’s girlfriend, Adaire, insists she wasn’t actually at UFC 323. On her Instagram story, she confirmed that she “wasn’t even at UFC 323,” adding that she stayed home, drank wine, and enjoyed the fights. She reinforced her statement, emphasizing, “I wasn’t even there.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Jamahal Hill has addressed the altercation with former strawweight queen Joanna Jędrzejczyk. He claims that Joanna instigated the confrontation for no reason. ‘Sweet Dreams’ explained that he attended UFC 323 with his younger brother and went to the VIP lounge, where he greeted everyone, including the Polish strawweight.

According to Hill, the situation escalated when Joanna Jędrzejczyk began speaking negatively about his girlfriend. Jamahal Hill said, “I greet everybody, I walk up to Joanna and say, ‘Hey, what’s up champ, how are you doing?’ She kept asking, ‘Where’s your girl? Your girl’s not here?’ and I’m like, ‘No, she’s not here.’ She completely flipped her sh-t. She’s going off, saying I like ‘dark sh-t.'”

Hill also revealed that years ago, he had tried to make a move on Joanna Jędrzejczyk in New York, but it didn’t work out. Now, with her taking jabs at his girlfriend, Hill admitted that he became frustrated and angry.