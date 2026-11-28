Former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley has finally decided to bring down the curtain on his MMA career, and he has potentially found an opponent. The Missouri native has competed in mixed martial arts for over a decade, and he revealed that next year would be the right time to hang up the gloves. However, before Woodley finally rides off into the sunset, he is eyeing one last showdown against another veteran name in the sport.

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Speaking to Ignition Poker, ‘The Chosen One’ disclosed his potential opponent for his final MMA fight in 2027. The ex-UFC champion wants to face Nick Diaz inside the cage.

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“My farewell MMA fight is very likely going to be in 2027,” Woodley said. “There were some opportunities for me to fight this year, and I just wasn’t feeling it. MMA is hard. For me to go back into that space and that world, I really need to put myself in a position where I’m motivated.

“I want Nick Diaz. I feel like he’s the original bad boy of MMA, outside of Tito Ortiz. There’s no Nate without him, and Nate will tell you that. What better person to share the cage with? He’s somebody I respect, and I feel like it’d be a good fight.”

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Woodley confirmed that next year would be the finale of his MMA journey, which suggests he might remain active in other combat sports. Also, he didn’t reveal any dates or venue, so nothing is set in stone right now. However, the 44-year-old believes Nick Diaz definitely makes sense at this point of his career.

The reason largely lies in the current state of both of their careers right now.

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Icon Sportswire LAS VEGAS, NV – SEPTEMBER 9: Nick Diaz appears on stage at the UFC 279 ceremonial weigh-ins on September 9, 2022, at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas, NV. Photo by Amy Kaplan/Icon Sportswire MMA: SEP 09 UFC 279 Icon220909521279

‘T-Wood’ won the UFC welterweight belt by knocking out Robbie Lawler in the first round at UFC 201 and defended the belt 4 times. He was on the verge of standing on par with Georges St-Pierre, who is regarded as the greatest 170 lbs champion.

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However, Woodley’s career took a massive hit after he lost the belt to Kamaru Usman via unanimous decision at UFC 235.

Following the defeat against Usman, the Missouri native lost three fights in a row against Gilbert Burns, Colby Covington, and Vicente Luque. His contract subsequently expired in 2021, and the promotion chose not to renew it. That pushed Woodley outside the UFC to try his hand at boxing. However, his bad luck followed him to the other side of the horizon, too.

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Woodley started his boxing journey with a split decision loss against Jake Paul in August 2021. The pair met once again in December of the same year, but this time, Paul brutally knocked Woodley out in Round 6.

Four years after that defeat, ‘T-Wood’ stepped into the ring once again against Anderson Silva in December 2025, on the Paul vs. Joshua undercard. Again, Woodley faced a crushing knockout loss in the second round. However, Woodley’s fortunes changed when he faced Joaquin Buckley in Real American Freestyle in August 2026.

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He defeated Buckley via decision in the freestyle wrestling bout, which marked his first win in 7 years. Woodley faced Khamzat Chimaev in his next RAF outing, and expectedly, ‘Borz’ proved too tough a test after he sealed the clash via first-round pinfall at RAF Moscow.

Over the years, the ex-UFC champ’s career has been in steady decline, and he’s also not getting younger. Nick Diaz, meanwhile, has also been out of competition for five years since his loss against Robbie Lawler at UFC 266 in 2021.

Diaz went through severe hardships in his personal life, with him checking into rehab. However, he finally started training in January 2026 and is plotting a comeback. The Stockton native even told MMA Junkie in February that he’s chasing championship ambitions, and what better way to start than with Woodley.

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Despite both fighters being way out of their prime, they remain marquee names in MMA, which makes the matchup an intriguing prospect. Plus, it would be a clash that has been simmering for years.

Tyron Woodley and Nate Diaz previously flirted with the idea of a fight

The first time the matchup between Tyron Woodley and Nick Diaz generated a whiff of interest came in 2016. At that time, ‘The Chosen One’ had just dethroned Robbie Lawler to become the king of welterweights, and Diaz hinted in a conversation about returning to MMA that he would fight Woodley at UFC 202 if the promotion made him an offer he “can’t refuse.”

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The UFC was never truly serious about that fight, perhaps because there were better contenders for Woodley than Nick Diaz, who was on a two-fight losing streak and a no-contest against Anderson Silva.

However, another opportunity surfaced between Woodley and Diaz years later, when the Missouri native was out of the UFC. In a 2022 interview with MMA Junkie, ‘T-Wood’ pitched a boxing fight against both Diaz brothers, arguing the fight would be lucrative for their careers.

“I would suggest he go and get paid top dollar,” Woodley said. “I would suggest that he do what makes him feel good, if he still wants to do it, when he wants to do it. I suggest he come over on this side and make some money with me.

“Because I’ve got a good opportunity with me and Nick or Nate, or both of them, can make quite a few millions of dollars fighting each other.”

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After all those years, Woodley and Diaz might finally collide before the former champ says goodbye to his MMA career once and for all.