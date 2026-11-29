Navajo Stirling may have just knocked out his biggest obstacle to a UFC title shot, but now an even bigger problem could be waiting for him outside the Octagon. With Carlos Ulberg holding the light heavyweight belt and City Kickboxing refusing to let teammates fight, the 29-year-old could eventually have to choose between his team and his championship dreams. And Michael Bisping has a pretty blunt solution.

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“If I’m Navajo Stirling, I’m probably going to leave the gym because you’re talking about your future,” he said on his YouTube channel. “Listen, I’m not telling Navajo that he’s got to leave the gym. I’ve got a lot of respect for Eugene Bareman. What a great team that is. All the fighters that have come from City Kickboxing, right? The list is endless. But if I’m Navajo Stirling, because I’m in this for me, and certainly if I have a family to think of.

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“It’s like, forget Carlos Ulberg; I want to be champion of the world. I want to look after my children. I want to make sure they have a roof over their head, food on their table. That’s why I got into fighting. Okay, simple as that.”

USA Today via Reuters MMA: UFC 209-Weigh Ins, Mar 3, 2017 Las Vegas, NV, USA Middleweight champion Michael Bisping speaks to the media to promote his bout against Georges St-Pierre not pictured prior to weigh ins for UFC 209 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports, 03.03.2017 14:33:45, 9913953, T-Mobile Arena, Georges St-Pierre, Michael Bisping, MMA PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJoexCamporealex 9913953

The problem is pretty simple: City Kickboxing head coach Eugene Bareman has a strict rule that teammates don’t fight each other. Navajo Stirling and Carlos Ulberg both train under him, so if the 29-year-old becomes the clear No. 1 contender, his road to the belt could run straight into that rule.

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Bareman recently doubled down on the policy while speaking to the media in Auckland, making it clear this isn’t some new decision made because ‘Black Jag’ happens to hold the belt.

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“The status at the moment, and it’s been like this forever, is that boys from the same gym don’t fight,” he said. “We’ve had that agreement from the very onset of this gym when it first started; if you join this team, you’ve got to commit to not fighting each other.”

The coach has made it clear that both fighters know the deal, and for him, there are things that matter more than belts and bragging rights. The bonds built inside City Kickboxing, in his view, shouldn’t be thrown away for one fight.

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But Navajo Stirling is making that decision harder and harder to avoid. The 12-0 prospect stopped Jiri Prochazka with a right hand at 4:58 of the second round on November 21, pushing his UFC record to a spotless 7-0.

This was Stirling’s fourth straight knockout of 2026 and his second consecutive victory over a former UFC champion. Before flattening Prochazka, he stopped former light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz in the first round back in August.

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Yet even after that kind of run, the 29-year-old didn’t come out demanding a title shot. Instead, he pointed to Magomed Ankalaev and Alex Pereira as possible next opponents while steering clear of Carlos Ulberg.

That hasn’t exactly impressed Bisping. The former champion believes the contender has already done more than enough to earn his shot and needs to start putting his own title ambitions first. In fact, even Daniel Cormier seems to have raised a similar concern.

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Daniel Cormier also believes Navajo Stirling needs to make a decision

Michael Bisping isn’t the only former UFC champion scratching his head over Navajo Stirling’s current path. Daniel Cormier also believes the undefeated contender is making life harder for himself by taking more fights when he has arguably already done enough to earn a title shot.

‘DC’ understands why Stirling is respecting City Kickboxing’s no-teammate-fighting rule, but he doesn’t think that should mean constantly putting his title hopes on hold and proving himself all over again.

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“If Alex Pereira loses, he goes down; I think he gets a title fight right away,” he said on his YouTube channel.

The former two-time light heavyweight champion gave up his belt to chase heavyweight gold, but a loss to Sergei Pavlovich at UFC 335 could bring ‘Poatan’ back to 205, especially if a title shot is waiting for him.

Still, Daniel Cormier made his own stance clear: right now, he sees Navajo Stirling as the No. 1 contender at light heavyweight.

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“I think Navajo Stirling’s the No. 1 contender right now,” Cormier continued. “You’ve got to figure it out. To me, I am having a hard time understanding why Navajo is still trying to earn a title fight when I think he already did it last weekend. I think he cemented it.

“But now you’re asking for the most difficult matchup in Ankalaev or one of the best fighters of all time in Pereira. For me, I just don’t understand it. We need to know, as consumers, as fans, what’s the plan? Because there’s got to be a plan for Navajo, because he’s too good. He’s too good to not ultimately find himself either fighting Carlos Ulberg for the belt or someone that beats Carlos Ulberg.”

City Kickboxing has already seen how messy things can get between teammates. This year, Israel Adesanya’s relationship with Ulberg reportedly became strained enough to eventually play a role in ‘The Last Stylebender,’ leaving the team.

But that doesn’t mean a title clash would have to end the same way. Xtreme Couture teammates Tyson Griffin and Evan Dunham faced each other at UFC 115, with Dunham temporarily leaving the gym for his training camp while Griffin stayed behind with head coach Shawn Tompkins. Once the fight was over, the two eventually reunited.

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For now, Navajo Stirling looks like one of the leading candidates to challenge Carlos Ulberg next. But if City Kickboxing’s no-teammate rule doesn’t budge, the undefeated contender could soon face the biggest decision of his career: stay loyal to the team or walk away and chase the UFC gold that is now firmly within his reach.