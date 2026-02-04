Ex-UFC Champion’s Savage Trolling of Ian Garry Resurfaces After Shavkat Rakhmonov Rankings Removal Dig

Ian Machado Garry is currently at the receiving end of fan backlash after his recent comments on Shavkat Rakhmonov. With Rakhmonov out of the welterweight rankings due to an injury, the Irishman decided to mock the undefeated fighter. But with him taking shots at the Kazakh fighter, Garry once received similar treatment from a former UFC welterweight champion.

Following the conclusion of UFC 325 last weekend, the athlete rankings have undergone some major shake-ups. However, the changes that came in the welterweight division are not because of any fight results; it’s because of Shavkat Rakhmonov‘s removal from the list. While that decision has shocked many, Garry saw this as an opportunity to troll Rakhmonov. But with that, a former champion’s video of taking brutal shots at ‘The Future’ also surfaced.

Leon Edwards video surfaces trolling Ian Garry after losing to Shavkat Rakhmonov

As soon as Shavkat Rakhmonov got removed from the UFC welterweight rankings, Ian Garry chimed in to poke at him on social media. “He (Shavkat) was eliminated at our title eliminator,” wrote Garry in an X post. Although the Irishman was the one who faced defeat against Rakhmonov at UFC 310, he believes otherwise.

As his comments hover around the social media, fans resurfaced one of former UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards’ comments about Garry’s loss to Rakhmonov.

“Ian’s biggest achievement in this sport is losing to Shavkat, and that’s facts,” said Edwards during a 2025 interview with Ariel Helwani. “I mean, that’s his greatest achievement that he can brag that he didn’t get finished. I mean, that doesn’t (work) for me and my plans, it doesn’t. If it comes, it comes; if it doesn’t, it doesn’t.”

As it seems, fans resurfaced Edwards’ comments to highlight how Garry can boast about the Rakhmonov fight despite being on the losing side. Although the reason may not be exact, it still has a resemblance to how Garry sees his fight against the Kazakh fighter.

Rakhmonov’s removal from the UFC rankings is due to his injuries, which have affected his return to the octagon. His fight against Garry was his last appearance in the UFC. Meanwhile, ‘The Future’ has been active and has already fought two times after that. And now, as it seems, he is eyeing a fight against the welterweight champion.

Ian Garry promises to beat Islam Makhachev

After suffering his first UFC defeat against Shavkat Rakhmonov, Ian Garry bounced back stronger. He showcased decisive performances to beat Carlos Prates and Belal Muhammad in consecutive fights, and now Garry believes he is close to a title shot again. As such, he posted a dedicated video talking about the reigning UFC welterweight champion, Islam Makhachev.

“Islam Makhachev is one of the greatest fighters walking the planet Earth right now,” said Garry in an Instagram video. He further pointed out Makhachev’s achievements: “The #1 pound-for-pound fighter on the planet. A two-weight world champion. A former Sambo world and European champion. He’s absolutely unbelievable at what he does.”

And lastly, he concluded by giving an assurance to his fans: “He is one of the most dangerous men walking the planet right now. When you beat Islam, it changes the way everyone in the world thinks about you, and I’m going to do it.”

The UFC welterweight division is arguably one of the most stacked divisions. With many contenders eyeing a title shot, Islam Makhachev has some good matchups ahead. But as of now, no official announcement has been made on the next welterweight championship fight. On that note, let us know in the comments who you want to see Makhachev defend his title against next!