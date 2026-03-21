Ex-UFC Champ’s Brother Mocked After Loss Due to Poor Fight IQ

Being the brother of a former UFC champion doesn’t guarantee strong fight IQ, as Fabian Edwards lost his PFL Madrid middleweight bout. Fabian, the brother of UFC star Leon Edwards, faced PFL middleweight world champion Costello Van Steenis in a rematch on Steenis’s home turf in Spain. Despite fans and odds-makers favoring him, Fabian failed to deliver. After the opening rounds of the fight, Costello Van Steenis landed a strike to knock out Edwards.

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Fabian started the fight well, using his footwork and leg kicks to add pressure on the opponent. However, in the third round, while using the same game plan, he suddenly attempted a wrestling move, which gave Van Steenis a chance to take control and land a decisive elbow that left Fabian unconscious. MMA analyst Andy Hickey didn’t hold back.

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“Fabian Edwards wins worst fight IQ of the year,” Andy Hickey wrote on X. “Looks incredible on the feet and then continuously wrestles himself into dangerous positions before getting elbowed to death.”

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In addition, Hickey took a verbal jab at Fabian’s brother, ex-UFC champ Leon Edwards, telling him to “retire” from his brother’s corner and highlighting just how “bad” his performance was. Fabian Edwards previously faced Costello Van Steenis in 2020 in Milan, Italy, before Bellator merged with PFL. In the match, Van Steenis, with his grappling techniques, kept Edwards on the ground and won the fight via split decision. That was the first loss of Fabian’s career after starting 9-0 undefeated.

Since then, Fabian has lost five fights in his career, including matches against Johnny Eblen twice and Austin Vanderford. Despite these setbacks, analysts continue to praise his fight IQ. He showcased it clearly in his last PFL appearance in August at PFL World Tournament 10, when he faced Dalton Rosta. Fabian struck precisely and finished his opponent with a head kick that put him to sleep, which prompted his brother and cornerman Leon Edwards to lift him in celebration.

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However, Fabian failed to recreate that performance in his PFL Madrid debut and also broke his three-fight winning streak. His underwhelming showing raises questions about his brother’s coaching and their gym. As a result, both brothers now face a difficult period in their MMA careers.

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Ex-UFC champion Leon Edwards navigates a challenging phase

Like his brother Fabian, Leon Edwards once dominated the UFC. He cemented his legacy in 2022 at UFC 278 by defeating former welterweight GOAT Kamaru Usman not just once, but twice, including the instant rematch at UFC 286. With these victories, Edwards sent a clear message to the division that he had become the new predator, ready to challenge both rising stars and established veterans.

Edwards successfully defended his belt against veteran Colby Covington at UFC 296 in a fight charged with hate and animosity, as Covington brought up Edwards’s late father. Despite the personal attacks, Edwards outclassed Covington over five rounds, thereby warning other contenders, including Belal Muhammad, of his dominance.

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However, Edwards lost his belt in his third title defense against Belal Muhammad, which ended Edwards’s 12-fight win streak. While Edwards was expected to come back stronger after the loss, he lost his next two fights against Sean Brady and Carlos Prates at UFC London and UFC 322, respectively.

With three consecutive losses, Edwards ended his chances of getting back into welterweight title contention. While ‘Rocky’ remains confident about making a comeback, he has been criticized by the fans for his performance in these fights, which have raised serious questions about Edwards’s UK-based gym, Renegade, and his coach, Dave Lovell.

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What’s your take on the Edwards brothers and their recent career struggles? Share your thoughts below.