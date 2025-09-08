Ex-UFC Champ’s Wife Worried as Memory Loss and Concussions Sidelined for Bare-Knuckle Comeback

Most recently, middleweight and light heavyweight veteran Paul Craig announced his retirement at UFC Paris, confessing, “In this sport, the young eat the old, and I’m old.” He came to terms with the fact that his body is not going to be able to carry on at the highest level any longer. Sad news, definitely. Meanwhile, on the other hand, another veteran, who’s been retired for years, Frankie Edgar, is returning to combat sports at the age of 43.

Frankie Edgar‘s return is not happening in the UFC, but in Conor McGregor‘s part-owned promotion, Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship. Given how brutal BKFC fights have proven to be, people are certainly concerned about the UFC Hall of Famer entering the new avenue. One of whom is his own wife.

Frankie Edgar understands why his wife is worried about his return, but…

At the end of his career in Dana White‘s promotion, Frankie Edgar started racking up one loss after another, prompting his retirement in 2022. And people remember the way his career ended, and Edgar claims that many have warned him against a return, including his wife. “I know people’s concerns. My wife was a little bit concerned with me doing this as well,” the former lightweight champion stated in an interview with MMA Fighting.

The UFC Hall of Fame legend claims that he’s also taking all kinds of measures that he needs regarding his comeback to professional fighting. Just like Paul Craig, who claims this is a young man’s game, Frankie Edgar understands that, too. But the fact that he finds it tough to walk away from it has been a major reason for him to ignore the dangers and stage a comeback in his forties.

“I’ve been doing this for so long. It’s tough to walk away. And I’m not going into this naive. I understand the risks, and I’m willing to take that chance, I guess you could say,” Frankie Edgar stated. “The juice’s got to be worth the squeeze, and I feel like it is.”



Well, Frankie Edgar’s career has seen him overcome obstacles and fight through adversity to become a champion. But then again, he has had several medical issues, like concussions, and even experienced temporary memory loss back in 2021 after being brutally knocked out by Cory Sandhagen. As such, it’s not just his wife who has concerns about his return. In fact, his former colleagues were also taken aback by this news.

A UFC executive contacted Edgar after his comeback announcement

During the same interview, Frankie Edgar also mentioned that he was getting calls from the people in the UFC, especially Hunter Campbell. The UFC executive expressed his genuine concern for ‘The Answer’, who has been away from the game for over three years. However, Edgar’s decision remained unchanged, and since the BKFC is coming to his city, New Jersey, he’s decided to go ahead with it.

“Bare knuckle coming to my backyard here in Jersey, they caught me when I’m feeling pretty good. My body’s got no injuries right now. It’s a good payday and just an opportunity,” said Frankie Edgar. “Hunter [Campbell] reached out to me, and Hunter’s a great dude. He was looking out for me as well. He was concerned for me. But said, ‘Hey, I can’t stop you from fighting your fights and living your life.’ So I’m glad he did that.”

Comebacks from retirement don’t always work out, especially if you are not Jon Jones. Now, we will have to wait and see if Frankie Edgar can roll into bare knuckle at the age of 43, in a new sport with its own set of challenges, and claim a victory. Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.