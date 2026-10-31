Ex-UFC Double Champion Joins OnlyFans and Promises “Personal Insights”

A former UFC double champion has made an unexpected career move that perhaps no one saw coming. In a surprising revelation, former flyweight and bantamweight titleholder Henry Cejudo revealed that he has joined OnlyFans. However, the UFC legend’s content on the platform won’t feature the kind of material you might be thinking of.

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‘Triple C’ announced his arrival on OnlyFans through a video on X, where fans will get access to his exclusive content and receive “personal insights” into martial arts training.

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“Guys, I’m giving you access to the real Triple C,” Henry Cejudo said. “I just launched my OnlyFans, and I’m using it to give the fans inside access to stuff that I have never put out before. I’m gonna be breaking down wrestling techniques, showing it to you, so you can actually take it to your own training. And giving you personal insight from years of competing at the highest level.

“Guys, there’s stuff that the world has never seen before. I’m talking about archives. So, if you wanna learn from me, this is the place to be.”

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Cejudo’s words made it clear that his content on the platform, which is usually associated with adult content, would stick to all things MMA.

In the announcement video, ‘Triple C’ also offered a glimpse of the content he plans to provide his audience, which includes behind-the-scenes footage of his most memorable fights and training sessions.

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The platform’s business model is designed in a way that allows Cejudo to directly monetize his years of experience competing in UFC fights.

Imago May 4, 2023, Newark, NJ, NEWARK, NJ, United States: Newark NJ – May 4: Henry Cejudo speaks to the press and the fans at UFC288 – Sterling vs Cejudo – press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz at Prudential Center on May 4, 2023 in Newark, NJ Newark, NJ United States – ZUMAp175 20230504_zsa_p175_018 Copyright: xLouisxGrassex

While other social media platforms like YouTube generate revenue through ads and sponsorships, OnlyFans’ business model is primarily based on subscriptions, with payments going directly to creators.

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Cejudo already has a strong presence on YouTube, where he has amassed over 200K subscribers by breaking down fights. Based on that, it wouldn’t be surprising if the former UFC two-division champion could make a decent presence on the platform as well.

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Before the latest announcement, Henry Cejudo didn’t show any prior interest in joining OnlyFans. However, he is not the only fighter from the UFC to join the platform.

Several other former champions have also established a presence on the platform.

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Other former UFC champions who have joined OnlyFans

In 2023, Charles Oliveira became one of the most notable UFC stars to join OnlyFans. Similar to Cejudo, the former lightweight champion also utilized the platform to share glimpses of his daily life and workouts.

“Now it’s official, I’m part of OnlyFans,” Oliveira wrote on his social media. “But calm down, it’s not this content you’re imagining. There, I will be posting exclusive stuff for subscribers. More about my routine, my workouts, my family, and even my leisure moments. If you haven’t registered yet, go ahead and register now.”

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‘Do Bronx’s use of the platform again proved that OnlyFans has become a medium for UFC fighters to interact with fans without necessarily sharing adult content.

However, another former champion’s experience on OnlyFans involved a verbal exchange with one of the most well-known superstars in women’s MMA.

Former UFC flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko, who vacated her belt before UFC 332, joined OnlyFans in December 2024. She has also embraced the platform to connect with fans rather than share explicit content. However, Ronda Rousey didn’t mince her words when calling out ‘Bullet.’

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While calling out the UFC’s handling of issues surrounding fighter pay at MVP’s Rousey vs. Carano pre-fight presser, ‘Rowdy’ took a swipe at Shevchenko for allegedly selling explicit pictures on OnlyFans to make money.

In response, the former flyweight champion said Rousey had “slept too long,” referencing her losses to Holly Holm and Amanda Nunes.

Alongside the other champs, Henry Cejudo has just been added to that list, and it wouldn’t be surprising if the platform continues to attract other marquee stars from the promotion.