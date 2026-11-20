A former UFC title challenger found herself facing suspension after failing a doping test. The fighter in question is French flyweight Manon Fiorot, who challenged Valentina Shevchenko for the belt at UFC 315 in May 2025 but lost via unanimous decision. However, her most recent violation stemmed from a completely different fight.

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On Thursday, the UFC addressed Fiorot’s situation in a press release. According to the statement, the UFC’s drug testing partner, the Combat Sports Anti-Doping Agency (CSAD), collected Fiorot’s urine samples around her fight against Alexa Grasso at UFC Noche on September 12, 2026, where she tested positive for the banned substance Ostarine. As a result, she was suspended for three months.

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“Fiorot tested positive for low levels of ostarine, a prohibited non-Specified Substance in the class of anabolic agents that is prohibited at all times under the UFC ADP,” the UFC’s press release on Thursday read. “Ostarine was detected in an in-competition sample collected on September 12, 2026, at UFC Noche, where Fiorot competed against Alexa Grasso.

“Fiorot lost the bout. Before being notified of the adverse analytical finding from her September 12 sample, Fiorot provided an additional sample on October 19, 2026, which returned a negative result.”

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Going by the UFC’s statement, CSAD collected two separate samples from Manon Fiorot. At first, the authorities collected a sample from her before she fought Alexa Grasso on September 12. Fiorot provided another sample on October 19, over a month after her unanimous decision loss to Grasso. The most notable detail is that only her first sample returned adverse findings, while the second came back negative.

Zuma October 13, 2021: LAS VEGAS, NV – OCTOBER 13: Manon Fiorot interacts with media during the UFC Vegas 40: Ladd v Dumont Media Day at UFC Apex on October 13, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States. – ZUMAp175 20211013_zsa_p175_032 Copyright: xDiegoxRibasx

Reflecting further, the press release clarified that Fiorot maintained full cooperation during the investigation and that her adverse finding was the result of a contaminated supplement recommended by her nutritionist, which she stopped using after her fight week. Hence, the authorities cleared her of any intentional use of a prohibited substance.

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“During CSAD’s investigation, Fiorot provided full and complete cooperation, as defined under the UFC ADP,” UFC added in its statement. “She detailed her work with a nutritionist in preparation for UFC Noche, explaining that the nutritionist had provided her with several dietary supplements during fight week that were new to her supplementation routine. Fiorot reported that she stopped using said supplements after fight week.

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“After reviewing the evidence, CSAD determined that the findings were consistent with inadvertent exposure resulting from low-level ostarine contamination of the supplements rather than intentional use.”

The statement also noted that Fiorot’s nutritionist retained the supplements provided to the UFC flyweight during the Alexa Grasso bout and subsequently submitted them to the Sports Medicine and Research Testing Laboratory (SMRTL), the UFC Anti-Doping Program’s laboratory, for further evaluation, where two of her supplements tested positive for Ostarine.

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Fiorot’s low-level Ostarine finding, combined with her full cooperation and clean record, led the agency to determine that the cause was a contaminated dietary supplement and not intentional use. Plus, the anti-doping agency also concluded that the supplements didn’t give her “any significant performance advantage” in the fight against Alexa Grasso, which she lost.

Fiorot’s suspension will retroactively begin on October 19, when she provided her second sample, and will conclude on January 19, 2027, completing the three-month term. This is the first time Manon Fiorot has tested positive in her career, but another UFC female fighter has also been penalized for Ostarine.

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In October, the UFC announced that strawweight Jaqueline Amorim tested positive for Ostarine following two separate tests in July and August. She received a six-month suspension. However, the findings determined that her use was not intentional and stemmed from contaminated dietary supplements.

Good news for Fiorot: her suspension is relatively short, and the fact that she had no fight booked also worked in her favor. To make her even more fortunate, Fiorot has also been cleared of any additional punishments.

UFC fighter Manon Fiorot won’t receive any additional punishment after doping violation

Based on the severity of the violation, the UFC can penalize a fighter with some added punishment. In the worst cases, the promotion may withhold a considerable amount of the purse and also remove the fighter from the rankings.

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Fortunately for Manon Fiorot, her cooperation with the anti-doping agency and the low adverse finding spared her from further punishment. The Arizona State Boxing and Mixed Martial Arts Commission, the governing body that oversaw her fight with Alexa Grasso, confirmed she won’t face any additional penalties or disciplinary action.

“Because this adverse sample was collected from Fiorot at UFC Noche held at The Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona, the Arizona State Boxing and Mixed Martial Arts Commission also holds jurisdiction over the matter,” the UFC’s statement further read. “CSAD has shared the sample and investigative results surrounding this matter with the Commission.

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“The Arizona State Boxing and Mixed Martial Arts Commission has informed CSAD that they will recognize and give effect to the period of ineligibility imposed by CSAD and will not impose a separate disciplinary sanction.”

In a matter of a few months, Manon Fiorot will be eligible to return to competition once again, and we could see her collide with new contenders from January 19 onward. In fact, UFC 336 will take place on January 30, 2027, and she might compete against a notable contender there.

Now, time will reveal whether she returns to competition immediately after her suspension ends or takes more time.