Ex-UFC Fighter Beats 6 Family Members Back-to-Back in MMA Within 120 Seconds

What happens when six untrained family members take on a professional MMA fighter back-to-back? A former UFC fighter who has participated in such an unusual and unexpected bout has the answer for you.

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Such a bizarre spectacle took place at G MMA 1 in Prague, Czech Republic, on October 31, 2026. Ex-UFC middleweight fighter Makhmud Muradov battled against six members of the Kotlar family. Social media account Happy Punch uploaded a clip of Muradov facing off against the family members one at a time.

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At first, Muradov faced a rather large individual and instantly folded him with a leg kick. The clip showed doctors checking on the individual before moving him out of the Octagon, seemingly ending the bout.

USA Today via Reuters MMA: UFC Fight Night-Copenhagen-Di Chirico vs Muradov, Sep 28, 2019 Copenhagen, DEN Makhmud Muradov blue gloves reacts after defeating Alessio Di Chirico not pictured fights during UFC Fight Night at Royal Arena. Mandatory Credit: Per Haljestam-USA TODAY Sports/Sipa USA/AAP Image ACHTUNG: NUR REDAKTIONELLE NUTZUNG, KEINE ARCHIVIERUNG UND KEINE BUCHNUTZUNG Copenhagen DEN PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xUSAxTODAYxNetworkx 20190929001422893309

Another member of the family then stepped in to face the ex-UFC fighter, and this time Muradov again used a leg kick before proceeding to land very light ground-and-pound shots, clearly going easy on his opponent.

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The third member of the family was considerably more athletic than the others, but he couldn’t withstand Muradov’s takedown. That sequence continued with the other three members of the family.

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Muradov took all of them down and then mostly landed light ground-and-pound shots, showing that he wasn’t particularly interested in inflicting unnecessary damage.

The entirety of Makhmud Muradov’s showdown against each member of the Kotlar family lasted 120 seconds.

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For those who may not know, the Kotlar family is a family of viral personalities from the Czech Republic who make entertainment videos on the internet, led by Jan ‘Diego’ Kotlár.

They often make callout videos challenging fighters to participate in unusual events like these. In fact, they made a dedicated video calling out the ex-UFC fighter, which eventually resulted in the showdown.

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However, the concept of internet personalities challenging fighters isn’t new.

Previously, Eddie Hall, a strongman and combat sports athlete, fought the viral TikTok stars, the Neffati brothers, in a one-versus-two handicap match. Expectedly, Hall battered both of them because they were much smaller in size and had no combat experience.

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Muradov is considerably more experienced than the Kotlar family members. So, it’s hardly surprising that he overpowered all six family members, who clearly had no professional training whatsoever. Well, the Azerbaijani fighter’s UFC record speaks for itself.

Makhmud Muradov’s UFC record

Makhmud Muradov made his UFC debut in September 2019 against Alessio Di Chirico at UFC Fight Night: Copenhagen, and he instantly impressed everyone with his performance. He secured a clear unanimous decision victory over Di Chirico and followed that win up with two finishes against Trevor Smith and Andrew Sanchez.

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However, the Tajik native faced his first major adversity in the Octagon when he took on veteran Gerald Meerschaert.

Meerschaert choked Muradov out at 1:49 of Round 2 at UFC Fight Night 35 on August 28, 2021. That loss was followed by another setback against Caio Borralho via unanimous decision at UFC 280 in October 2022.

After two consecutive losses, it looked like Muradov’s career was heading toward a bitter end. However, he made a solid comeback against Bryan Barberena at UFC Fight Night: London in 2023.

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Following that fight, Muradov faced Aliaskhab Khizriev at UFC Vegas 85 on February 3, 2024, which ended in a controversial fashion. Khizriev landed an accidental eye poke in Round 1 that immediately caused swelling around Muradov’s eye.

Referee Herb Dean quickly stepped in to check on him, but Muradov couldn’t continue fighting because of his impaired vision. Dean waved off the bout and declared it a no-contest.

Unfortunately for Muradov, he didn’t fight in the UFC again after the promotion unexpectedly released him three months after his no-contest bout against Khizriev.

Muradov eventually joined the OKTAGON promotion and became its middleweight champion by beating Patrik Kincl.

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While he also takes part in exhibition fights outside the promotion, the Uzbekistani fighter primarily competes in OKTAGON and currently has a bout scheduled against fellow former UFC fighter Krzysztof Jotko on December 29, 2026.

That said, despite the controversy surrounding a professional fighter facing untrained people, these events end up attracting a lot of attention because of the shock factor attached to them, and it seems this trend won’t be stopping anytime soon.