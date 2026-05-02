Ex-UFC Fighter Blames Husband for ‘Accident’ Behind Six-Month Doping Suspension

PFL flyweight Taila Santos is finally back in action, but her homecoming comes after a suspension that momentarily halted one of the division’s most respected careers.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Santos, a former UFC title challenger and recent PFL finalist, has been out of competition for the past six months after testing positive for oxandrolone and clenbuterol—two banned substances that raised serious questions about her future.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, she has offered her explanation. According to the 32-year-old, the failed drug test was due to a simple but costly error at home, and it involved none other than her husband, Pedro Barbosa Farias, a jiu-jitsu brown belt and a bodybuilder.

“My husband is a bodybuilder, so he uses anabolic steroids,” she told MMA Fighting. “We were rushing to go train, and we get all our compounded supplements from the same place. In the rush, I ended up taking one of his by mistake.”

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s a surprising confession—not because of the intent, but because of how common and human the error sounds. One rushed moment, one incorrect supplement, and a career is halted by something she claims was never intended for her body. That’s what makes this such an unusual chapter in her story.

ADVERTISEMENT

Taila Santos had established herself as one of the toughest women in MMA, pushing champions to their limits and posing a true threat wherever she fought. Instead of momentum, she was forced to spend months reflecting and rebuilding mentally while stepping away from the cage.

However, rather than allowing the tragedy to define her, the Brazilian has dealt with it as any other setback in her fighting career—something painful, something frustrating, but something that belongs in the past.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I used that time to get things back in order,” she added. “Especially mentally, and at the same time, enjoy my family a bit and not let it affect me.

“I think it’s something normal in the fight world; it’s part of the game. How many athletes have already gone through this process, right? It’s like losing a fight. It’s a career incident; it happens.”

ADVERTISEMENT

As she prepares to fight Qihui Yan in Sioux Falls, her aim appears to be simple: put the controversy behind, remind people who she is, and ensure that the next chapter is remembered for what occurs inside the cage rather than what happened outside of it.

But do you know that before she was matched against the Chinese veteran, she was paired up against several other opponents?

ADVERTISEMENT

Taila Santos went through multiple options for the comeback fight

Taila Santos’ way back was not as simple as serving her suspension and scheduling a return date. Even after she had psychologically decided to put the past behind her, the comeback kept shifting. Different opponents came and went, plans changed, and what seemed to be a simple task on paper turned into a waiting game before she eventually landed on her next test.

At first, the Brazilian was apparently paired with Viviane Araújo. Then the focus switched to Ilara Joanne. Only when those choices fell through did Qihui Yan become the name attached to her comeback.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I didn’t know who she was,” Taila Santos continued. “When I got the offer, it was even hard to find some of her fights and videos to watch. I really had to dig around.”

Strangely enough, everything may have worked out perfectly. The 32-year-old had previously been working on her boxing skills during camp, and she believes Yan’s unexpected, aggressive style plays directly into that preparation. No clear trademark, no obvious specialty—just chaos, overhands, and occasional takedown attempts mixed together.

For Taila Santos, this type of opponent creates opportunity. After months of uncertainty, shifting matchups, and one difficult chapter hanging over her career, she now walks into Sioux Falls with clarity: the opponent is finally set, the cage door is close to shutting, and the comeback can finally begin.