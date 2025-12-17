Ex-UFC Fighter Fails Drug Test as Nevada Commission Extends Suspension

In October, ex-UFC fighter Justin Jaynes returned to the win column after defeating Marlon Gonzales at Tuff-N-Uff 149. For the 36-year-old, that victory was great since it came after a two-fight skid. However, unfortunately, his victory celebration didn’t last long. Following Jayne’s win, the Nevada Athletic Commission declared on November 26 that he had tested positive for the coc–ne metabolite benzoylecgonine and temporarily suspended him.

According to an MMA Fighting report, on Tuesday, the commission convened once again to determine what should be done in the case. After the meeting, the commission decided to extend the suspension until a final punishment can be handed down.

As per the report, the former UFC fighter could potentially face a fine and an extended suspension from competing in professional bouts for a while. There is also a very good chance his recent win over Marlon Gonzales could be overturned to a no-contest. So, until the legal penalties are decided, the Nevada State Athletic Commission has kept Jaynes’ status as suspended. Moreover, the commission will also hold a meeting with Jaynes to continue legal proceedings.

This is a developing story…