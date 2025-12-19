Ex-UFC Fighter, Former Wrestling Champion Dies at 63 After Health Complications

The MMA world is stricken by sorrow as Darrell Gholar, an influential figure, took his last breath. He died on Monday at the age of 63. In a Facebook live stream, Gholar’s father broke the news to the world on Wednesday that the former cage fighter and accomplished wrestler is no more.

MMA Junkie, while reporting about the American MMA veteran’s death, used a 2014 report from Sherdog to highlight that Gholar had some troubling health issues. For a long time, the ex-UFC fighter suffered from stroke-related issues and right-sided paralysis. Though the exact reason for his death is still not revealed, these long-term complications may have contributed to his untimely passing.

The Californian got into combat sports at a really early age and became a renowned wrestler. In 1998, Gholar became the captain of the University of Minnesota wrestling team. Soon after, he went on to become a three-time National Greco-Roman wrestling champion. But that’s not all. His wrestling glory extends to becoming the captain of the 1986 United States world team and winning the 2000 World Vale-Tudo championship.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, alongside his wrestling career, Gholar was also a really good MMA fighter. In January 1999, the late veteran made his UFC debut and fought Evan Tanner at UFC 18. Unfortunately, his journey with the promotion was very short, as Gholar only fought once, but altogether, the Californian built a respectable record of 5-6 by fighting until 2001. However, his contributions are far more recognizable in terms of building an impact through coaching.

Despite being an American, during his tenure as coach with the Brazilian Top Team, Gholar trained UFC legend Vitor Belfort for his fight against Tito Ortiz, and he also had a connection with the Nogueira brothers. This is why the MMA veteran was very well-known and respected in Brazil.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

After the former UFC fighter’s passing, tributes have been pouring in his memory. Fans and loved ones have been sharing their best moments with the late fighter, and joining them, Henry Cejudo’s coach also shared his gratitude toward Darrell Gholar for leaving a great impact on the martial arts world.

Henry Cejudo and Paulo Costa’s coach remembers Darrell Gholar

‘Triple C’ and Paulo Costa’s coach, Eric Albarracin, has also had a long career as a coach in Brazil. As a result, ‘Captain America’ could relate to Darrell Gholar’s journey of training renowned UFC fighters and creating a positive effect in the lives of many combat sport athletes. So, after Cejudo’s coach heard that such an influential person was no more, he took a moment to address the Californian’s impactful life.

ADVERTISEMENT

“RIP Darrell Gholar. Before I was coaching in Brazil, there was Darrell Gholar. A world-class American wrestler who went to Brazil, the birthplace of Vale Tudo, where MMA was forged. He competed, won, stayed, learned the language, lived the culture, and trained Brazilian fighters at the highest level—guys like Vitor Belfort and the Nogueira brothers,” Eric Albarracin wrote on Instagram.

Well, just like Henry Cejudo and Costa’s coach, the community is now mourning Darrell Gholar’s passing. However, it won’t be a stretch to say that the former wrestler-turned-MMA figure will always be remembered for his contributions to the sport.

That said, there’s nothing much to express other than saying “Rest in peace, Darrell Gholar,” and offering condolences to his family members and loved ones.