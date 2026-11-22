Former UFC veteran Derek Brunson found a new home in Conor McGregor‘s Bare Knuckle Championship (BKFC), and he announced his arrival in style. The 42-year-old faced Theo Doukas at BKFC Fight Night Myrtle Beach in South Carolina in his debut fight, and Brunson’s performance set the stage on fire.

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From the opening bell, Brunson displayed the dexterity of his hands, showcasing his years of experience in UFC. He used his jab beautifully to inflict damage on his opponent’s face, and within 40 seconds he scored a vicious knockdown. Doukas got up trying to shrug off the damage, but Brunson sent him crashing to the canvas for a 2nd big knockdown.

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Despite such an onslaught, Theo Doukas somehow survived and made it to the second round. However, this time Derek Brunson showed no mercy and secured the third knockdown with a right-left combination. The ex-UFC fighter earned a massive TKO victory at the 0:36 mark of Round 2.

For Brunson, this victory would be a memorable one for him. During his UFC run, ‘The One’ was known for his wrestling pedigree. But now, he flaunted his striking skills at Conor McGregor’s promotion. Speaking of Brunson’s UFC run, the former middleweight fighter had a very impressive career under Dana White’s banner.

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Imago March 4, 2023, Las Vegas, NV, LAS VEGAS, NV, USA: LAS VEGAS, NV – MARCH 4: Derek Brunson prepares to fight Dricus Du Plessis in their Lightweight fight during the UFC 285 event at T-Mobile Arena on March 4, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV, USA. Las Vegas, NV USA – ZUMAp175 20230304_zsa_p175_195 Copyright: xLouisxGrassex Credits: Imago

Derek Brunson made his UFC debut in 2012 against Chris Leben at UFC 155: Dos Santos vs. Velasquez 2. He won the contest via unanimous decision and immediately followed it up with a solid submission win over Brian Houston. Despite a solid start, the Wilmington native faced adversity against fighters like Israel Adesanya, Yoel Romero, and Robert Whittaker.

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However, Brunson also collected wins over Darren Till, Kevin Holland, and Edmen Shahbazyan during his UFC run. The 42-year-old’s final fight in the UFC took place against Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 285: Jones vs. Gane in 2023, which he lost via second-round corner stoppage.

Following the loss, Brunson requested his release from the UFC while still having some fights under his contract, and the promotion subsequently granted it. He signed with PFL, but failed to compete after one fight. He also participated in some grappling contests before finally landing in BKFC.

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Derek Brunson definitely impressed everyone with his dominant performance at the recent BKFC event. However, he is not the first one to score three knockdowns plus a knockout. Before him, former UFC fighter Aspen Ladd accomplished the feat against Shyanne Bitliff in the first round at BKFC 84 on November 16, 2025, in her debut.

That makes Brunson only the second fighter in BKFC to pull it off. That said, after securing such an amazing win, ‘The One’ has eyed a rematch against a fellow former UFC fighter in Bareknuckle FC.

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Derek Brunson called out ex-UFC fighter Darren Till after a successful BKFC debut

For Brunson, his victory over Theo Doukas marked his first since winning a unanimous decision against Ray Cooper III at PFL 10 in 2023. The North Carolina-based fighter is rightfully ecstatic about his latest victory. But he wants to follow it up with a more thrilling and decisive fight.

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Right after winning the fight, Brunson used his time at the microphone to call out fellow former UFC fighter Darren Till for a fight in BKFC.

“I’m not here for a long time, but I’m here for a good time,” Brunson said. “There’s a guy across the pond, I will come over and whoop your behind! His name rhymes with chill. Yes, we’re talking about Darren Till.”

At this point, Darren Till has established himself as one of the best fighters to make a name outside the UFC. The Englishman recently beat Yoel Romero via unanimous decision at BKFC 94: Till vs. Romero in September 2026. Till is currently going hot, and he can definitely square off against Derek Brunson, who’s fresh off a win.

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Alongside the matchup against Till, there are other possibilities such as a fight against Jeremy Stephens, Jack Cullen, and others, which can headline exciting matchups. Who knows? Conor McGregor himself might be enticed to give him a shot when he finally makes the transition to BKFC.

That shows the ex-UFC fighter is eager to build a successful career following his exit from his former promotion.