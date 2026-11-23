Derek Brunson wasted no time making his intentions clear after returning to combat sports. The former UFC contender made a statement in his bare-knuckle boxing debut on Friday night, and now he wants to use that momentum to force his way back into the UFC.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Brunson stopped Theo Doukas in the second round at BKFC Myrtle Beach, scoring three knockdowns before the referee called off the fight. Moments later, he turned his attention to Dana White and called for a matchup no one saw coming.

ADVERTISEMENT

“@danawhite give me @KhalilRountreej or @BorrachinhaMMA at 205,” Brunson wrote on X.

Imago March 4, 2023, Las Vegas, NV, LAS VEGAS, NV, USA: LAS VEGAS, NV – MARCH 4: Derek Brunson prepares to fight Dricus Du Plessis in their Lightweight fight during the UFC 285 event at T-Mobile Arena on March 4, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV, USA. Las Vegas, NV USA – ZUMAp175 20230304_zsa_p175_195 Copyright: xLouisxGrassex Credits: Imago

Derek Brunson entered the BKFC ring with plenty of questions surrounding him. He had not competed in nearly three years, was 42 years old, and had spent virtually his entire career in MMA. On top of that, he was stepping into bare-knuckle boxing for the first time.

ADVERTISEMENT

But none of that seemed to matter once the fight started. ‘The One’ wasted little time making himself comfortable under the new rules, dropping Theo Doukas three times in just two rounds.

ADVERTISEMENT

The third knockdown proved to be the finish, with Doukas unable to continue and the referee stepping in to stop the bout. The win also gave Brunson his first knockout win since he stopped Edmen Shahbazyan in 2020.

The BKFC win also marked Derek Brunson’s first appearance since his decision victory over Ray Cooper III under the PFL banner in November 2023. Before that, he had spent years fighting his way through the UFC middleweight ranks and establishing himself as one of the division’s more durable contenders.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘The One’ put together a five-fight winning streak between 2019 and 2021 before running into back-to-back losses against Jared Cannonier and Dricus du Plessis. He eventually parted ways with the UFC after an 11-year run with the promotion.

Now, after successfully making his bare-knuckle debut, the 42-year-old appears ready to make another transition, this time back to the UFC.

ADVERTISEMENT

And at least one of his preferred opponents could be available. Khalil Rountree Jr currently does not have a fight booked. He was originally scheduled to headline UFC Fight Night 282 in Abu Dhabi against Magomed Ankalaev on July 25, 2026, but pulled out less than two weeks before the event after suffering a training camp injury.

Paulo Costa, meanwhile, looks like a much tougher fight to make. The Brazilian is ranked No. 5 at light heavyweight and has just one fight remaining on his UFC contract. ‘The Eraser’ most recently competed at UFC 327 in Miami on April 11, 2026, knocking out Azamat Murzakanov with a third-round head kick in his light heavyweight debut.

ADVERTISEMENT

With Costa already sitting near the top of the division, it is difficult to imagine the UFC using his final contracted fight on a matchup with Brunson, especially with no immediate title implications attached to it.

Still, Derek Brunson’s callout may be his way of testing the waters. He has made it clear that he wants another shot at the UFC, and after making a statement in his BKFC debut, he has given Dana White something to consider. Now, the question is whether the UFC head honcho is interested in giving the veteran another opportunity.

Derek Brunson says changing his style for the UFC cost him GOAT status

Derek Brunson’s UFC comeback push gets even more interesting when you consider what he has said about his first run with the promotion. The former middleweight contender has previously claimed that he changed the way he fought because he felt the UFC wanted fighters to be more entertaining.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘The One’ was known for his wrestling and grappling, but he said he started taking more risks on the feet and fighting more aggressively because he believed that was what the promotion expected from its fighters. According to the veteran, that decision may have cost him more than he realized.

“It’s funny; so I would have been the greatest fighter of all time if it wasn’t for this,” Brunson said during an appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show. “Alright? This ain’t CTE. This is real talk. Okay? So you see guys being released now for their performances, right? Even with good records.

ADVERTISEMENT

“So I switched up my style of fighting to be more aggressive in order to appease that. Because this stuff was being said, like, you had to go out there, and you couldn’t really fight your style.”

Derek Brunson also felt that putting on memorable performances was almost a requirement if a fighter wanted to land the biggest opportunities, especially a title shot.

“So I always felt like, okay, I gotta go out there and put on these barnburners,” he continued. “And it was always, like, okay; if you want that title fight, you better go out there and make it a great fight.”

That makes the 42-year-old’s current UFC push even more intriguing. After nearly three years away from MMA, he has returned with a knockout, called out two established light heavyweights and made it clear that he still believes he belongs at the highest level.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, it is up to Dana White and the UFC to decide whether they see it the same way. Brunson has done his part by putting together an emphatic BKFC debut. The next step could determine whether that performance earns him one more shot inside the Octagon.