In June 2026, UFC veteran Lee Murray completed 20 years behind bars, and his health has reportedly continued to deteriorate while serving the sentence. The British fighter was the alleged mastermind behind the infamous 2006 Securitas depot robbery in Tonbridge, with the criminal gang stealing nearly £53 million, equivalent to $92 million at that time. Following the thef, Murray fled to Morocco, where the police arrested him and convicted for robbery. The court subsequently sentenced him to 10 years and later extended his term to 25 years after a failed appeal.

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However, with 5 years to complete his sentence, Radha Stirling, the founder of the UK-based organization Detained in Dubai, reported on social media. She claimed that Murray’s condition has been failing after getting exposure to toxic gases reportedly from burning trash near his cell while serving his sentence.

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“Everyone involved in this famous robbery has been released,” Stirling wrote on X. “Lee Murray was jailed in Morocco for a crime committed in the UK. This was at the request of British law enforcement who circumvented normal international legal process.

His health is failing. He’s choking on toxic fumes, and his wife fears he will be dead soon. Free Lee Murray.”

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Outside Radha Stirling’s report, there is no independent medical assessment from officials confirming Murray’s condition. However, this is not the first time the ex-UFC fighter’s health issues have come to light.

According to a February 2026 report from an outlet named Need to Know, Murray has been experiencing “serious health problems” in prison and requires proper medical care. Prison officials have not released any medical records or statements confirming Murray’s condition, and independent verification remains unavailable.

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The UFC veteran’s wife, Nicola Murray, reportedly told the outlet that the entire family is pleading with the government to bring him back to the UK amid his deteriorating health condition.

Two decades ago, Lee Murray became a household name in the MMA world for allegedly pulling off the most audacious heist in the United Kingdom’s history. In February 2006, a group of criminals made their way into the British high-security cash firm, Securitas’ depot in Tonbridge, England.

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The criminal gang, reportedly consisting of seven members, stole £53 million, equivalent to $92 million, and left behind £154 million, valued at over $200 million during that time.

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After a year of extensive investigations and surveillance, Britain’s law enforcement finally made arrests. By 2007, the police reportedly arrested 36 people in relation to the heist. Five people were convicted of the crime and received sentences. UFC fighter Lee Murray was one of them who allegedly pulled the strings behind this audacious crime.

Murray’s reputation made UFC president Dana White call him a “Scary son of a b—ch. And I don’t mean fight-wise.”

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Despite the 49-year-old making a name for himself through the heist, Murray had a promising career in MMA.

UFC vet Lee Murray’s MMA career

Murray made his MMA debut back in December 1999 and immediately made noise in the British regional scene. His first professional fight took place at Extreme Brawl UK against Rob Hudson, which he won.

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After emerging victorious in his debut fight, Lee Murray went on to beat Mike Tomlinson and Chris Albandia. However, the London-based fighter had to face adversity for the first time against Joe Doerksen at Extreme Challenge 34 in June 2000.

Murray completely turned his career around with an extensive win streak that saw him beat Gary Warren, Kama Boumna, and Amir Rahnavardi. Those victories finally caught Dana White’s eye, and the UFC signed Murray into their roster, and he made his debut against Jorge Rivera at UFC 46.

The Brit couldn’t ask for a better debut fight. He swiftly locked in a triangle armbar to submit Rivera in 1:45 of the first round and secured a dominant statement victory. From there, however, Murray’s career took a big hit.

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He was slated to fight Curtis Stout in June 2004, but the fight was canceled after he faced visa issues. Murray’s next fight came at Cage Rage against UFC legend Anderson Silva, which he lost.

Murray tried to remain in the UFC and had a scheduled bout against Patrick Cote. However, he again encountered travel issues that prompted the promotion to cancel the bout. His career was marred by another cancelation against Kyosuke Sasaki in Cage Rage in 2005.

In that case, the loss against Silva stands as Murray’s last fight in MMA, as he went on to orchestrate the most infamous heist the world has seen.