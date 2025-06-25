Ex-UFC Fighter Reveals How 9/11 Made Him Quit MMA Career to Join U.S Military

Before 2001, Tim Kennedy was more than just another name on the regional fight circuit. With a 30-1 amateur record and years of effort already behind him, the groundwork was laid for a successful MMA career. The future appeared to revolve around rankings, belts, and a career defined within the cage. However, sometimes the world outside can deliver punches far more powerful than any opponent.

When the September 11 attacks were broadcast live on television, Kennedy’s world changed. The competitive fire that formerly pushed him to Octagons was replaced by a new sense of urgency. He saw a defining event, not just a tragedy.

“The 9-11 happened,” he said on the latest edition of ‘Travis Make Friends’ podcast. The former UFC fight continued, “and what I thought was the embodiment of evil, which the serial killer was, until you saw a plane slam into a building and people try to decide if they’re going to burn alive or jump to their death.” That image, those impossible decisions, compelled him to take action.

Kennedy visited a recruiting office and enlisted shortly after. He wasn’t looking to escape MMA; he just wanted something bigger. At the time, he was still chasing titles and gaining momentum in his sport. “I was fighting before I went into the military, and I had a pretty great career. I was fighting for me. I was fighting for fame. I was fighting for status,” he admits.

However, the meaning of the fight changed. As a result, his course swerved toward Special Forces. He went on to serve as a Green Beret, deploying to high-risk combat zones while still competing professionally inside the cage. The balance between war zones and battle camps was unusual, if not unprecedented.

But it was never about keeping an image; it was about staying true to one’s goal. That same desire persisted even after he suffered a brutal final defeat at the hands of Kelvin Gastelum in 2016. “My farewell tour was like getting bludgeoned by a Kelvin Gastelum,” he recalled bluntly, in stark contrast to the celebrated intensity of his military career.

Today, the 45-year-old continues to serve with the 19th Special Forces Group as a master sergeant. His career is no longer defined by title chases or highlight reels, but rather by sacrifice, responsibility, and an oath taken in the aftermath of the darkest day in modern American history. However, the September 11 tragedy is unfortunately not the only tragedy that Tim Kennedy finds himself closely connected with.

Tim Kennedy unknowingly spent time with Cybertruck explosion suspect Matt Livelsberger

Tim Kennedy’s story has always been linked to chaos—wars, cage fights, and national trauma. But his connection to tragedy took a darker, more personal turn when he realized he had unintentionally crossed paths with the man at the heart of one of the year’s most bizarre and heartbreaking stories.

After investigators identified Matt Livelsberger as the suspect in the Las Vegas Cybertruck explosion, Kennedy casually asked online whether anyone knew his identity. What he didn’t expect was that he had previously collaborated with him on national television.

The moment of realization came as a shock. A resurfaced clip from Ultimate Soldier Challenge, a shooting competition show that aired on the History Channel, showed that Kennedy and Livelsberger, then known as Matt Burg, were truly partners on the show 13 years ago.

Kennedy resorted to social media to express his disbelief. “He was a sincere, hard-working, talented, and competent Special Forces operator,” he wrote. “I am flabbergasted and heartbroken to hear the news. None of this makes sense.” His words were about more than just loss; they also dealt with confusion. How does one move from battlefield brother to national headline? That is a question he will need a lot of time to answer.