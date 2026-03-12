Ex-UFC Fighter Urges Dana White to Approve Controversial Therapy After Life-Saving Recovery

Ian McCall had a remarkable start to his MMA career when he fought to a draw against all-time great Demetrious Johnson in his UFC debut. However, after a relatively underwhelming run in the promotion, the Californian struggled with severe addictions. During that dark period, he even considered ending his life. Thankfully, McCall eventually found a recovery process that transformed his life, and now he wants to recommend it to Dana White.

According to a report by the Daily Mail, the 41-year-old former UFC fighter tried a psychedelic called ibogaine last year, which comes from an African plant known as iboga. Among its many reported benefits, some scientists have noted that it may help with brain growth, and doctors in countries like Mexico sometimes prescribe it under medical supervision. But as per McCall’s experience, ibogaine can also help with concussion-related issues, something he believes Dana White could consider for fighters.

For the unversed, UFC fighters and combat sports athletes in general often suffer from traumatic brain diseases, most notably CTE. Although it is a well-known issue, there is currently no cure for the disease. However, McCall, who experienced the drug during his recovery, said, “to have that be gone is one of the most beautiful feelings I’ve ever had.”

Based on that experience, he believes ibogaine could help treat concussion-related problems, and he even wanted to discuss it with UFC boss Dana White at former champion Chuck Liddell’s wedding. Although McCall didn’t get the chance to meet White, as the UFC head honcho did not attend Liddell’s wedding, he remains optimistic that ibogaine therapy could eventually become accessible for fighters seeking treatment for concussion-related issues. Until then, he urges White and the UFC officials to get his therapy approved.

When it comes to psychedelics, fighters using them before fights isn’t entirely unheard of. Ahead of his rematch with Alex Pereira, Israel Adesanya also spoke about experimenting with such substances. Yet, when it specifically comes to ibogaine, there are notable concerns. According to Wikipedia, ibogaine therapy can cause several adverse effects, including cardiac complications, insomnia, and emotional instability. So, the psychedelic therapy definitely bears a huge caution symbol.

Now, at least, former UFC fighter Ian McCall says he found some benefit from it. But another ex-fighter from Dana White’s promotion has revealed a totally different experience after using another form of psychedelic, which wasn’t a good decision.

Former UFC fighter Blake Bilder ingested hard substance before UFC fight

Californian prospect Blake Bilder carried a good amount of hype in the UFC after winning on DWCS back in 2022. However, after winning one UFC fight, ‘El Animal’ was scheduled to face Kyle Nelson at UFC 289, which turned out to be the most memorable day of his MMA career. Why? Because just before the fight, he accidentally ingested a banned substance that left him buzzed during the showdown.

“I snuck it over into the Canada border … I took some the day before and then I took some the day of, right before I left to go to the show,” Bilder said in the Rise Above with Kevin Lanning podcast. “And we meet with the [UFC] staff and I have these murdered-out, blacked-out Dior glasses and nobody can see my eyes.

And dude, when I took it, I took it and … I put it on my tongue — and it just dissolves. And I was like, ‘Oh no, no, no, no, no!’ I was only supposed to do a micro [dose]. I was like, ‘Ah — oh, no! Oh!’ And I was like, ‘Alright, no, it’s alright. God, we got this.’ I know God is always with me, but it just felt like I wasn’t with God. It just felt empty,” he added.

For those wondering what happened during the fight, Bilder actually lost. But the most surprising part is that the Californian still went the full distance with Kyle Nelson in that state of mind and ultimately lost via unanimous decision. In that case, Bilder can consider himself fortunate that the psychedelic experience didn’t end in a vicious knockout.

That said, what do you think about fighters using psychedelics as treatment? Let us know in the comments section below.