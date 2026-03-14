Ex-UFC Heavyweight Gets Verdict on Florida Arrest After Scuffle With Partner

Back in January, Jairzinho Rozenstruik found himself entangled in serious legal trouble after his ex-partner filed a domestic abuse case that included allegations of domestic violence, battery, and false imprisonment. Following the complaint, Florida police arrested the former UFC fighter in Pembroke Pines. Now, two months after the incident, the court has finally revealed its verdict.

According to a report by TMZ, the outlet obtained court records related to the Surinamese fighter’s case earlier this month. After reviewing the hearings, the district attorney revealed that the court ultimately decided to drop the charges against Rozenstruik due to the victim’s refusal to provide a “sworn statement,” along with a broader lack of cooperation.

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“The victim refused to provide a sworn statement,” the DA said, as reported by TMZ. “The parties were engaged in mutual combat and provided conflicting accounts of the incident. Without the victim’s cooperation, there is no reasonable likelihood of conviction,” the DA concluded.

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Reportedly, Jairzinho Rozenstruik’s partner accused him of grabbing her hand and biting it inside the vehicle during a heated argument. Moreover, the woman also alleged that the former UFC fighter refused to let her get out of the car. As a result of the dispute, the Surinamese fighter was taken into custody and placed in an immigration detention center, where he was issued an initial bond of $3,500.

Taking all of those allegations into account, the police initially established Rozenstruik as the “ primary aggressor” of the conflict and ended up arresting him based on the accusations. But now, the court has freed him from those charges.

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Imago January 29, 2025, Riyadh, Riyadh, Riyadh Province, Saudi Arabia: Jairzinho Rozenstruik interacts with media during the UFC FN Saudi Arabia: Adesanya vs. Imavov Media Day at Crowne Plaza Riyadh RDC on January 29, 2025, in Riyadh, Riyadh Province, Saudi Arabia. /PxImages Riyadh Saudi Arabia – ZUMAp175 20250129_zsa_p175_008 Copyright: xDannyxPerezx

In response to the court dropping the case, Jairzinho Rozenstruik has not made any public statement yet. However, it now appears that the current Dirty Boxing Championship champion can move forward with his career and potentially return to competition in future events, and there’s a stellar fight waiting for him at DBX.

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Ex-UFC fighter Jairzinho Rozenstruik could face Jon Jones’ protege next

Prior to facing legal issues, Jon Jones’ promotion crowned ‘Bigi Boy’ as its inaugural heavyweight champion after he knocked out Rakim Cleveland at DBX 3 on August 29, 2025, in Miami. Since that performance, fans have been waiting to see the ex-UFC heavyweight compete again, and now, since the Surinamese fighter’s legal troubles are seemingly over, he might end up facing Jones’ protégé Gable Steveson next.

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The former NCAA champ and Olympian appeared like a tornado in the MMA scene and stormed the heavyweight fighters with his vicious knockout power. At the Dirty Boxing 4 event, he also knocked out Billy Swanson with a thudding 15-second knockout. Still, many believe that Steveson needs to prove a little more before he enters the UFC. In that case, what’s more challenging than facing a former UFC champion at Dirty Boxing under custom rules?

Both fighters like to throw big strikes, but Rozenstruik’s experience of fighting on the Apex MMA platform could actually end up proving too much for Gable Steveson, who’s actually in positive talks with the UFC for a future debut. So, it’s definitely a scrap the ex-UFC fighter can look forward to whenever he decides to return inside the ring.

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That said, do you think Jairzinho Rozenstruik will come back to fighting opponents soon? Let us know in the comments section below.