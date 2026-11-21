Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill‘s time out of competition appears to be over. The 35-year-old endured an extensive hiatus, staying away from the Octagon for more than a year, precisely 18 months. Hill’s three-fight losing streak, combined with a recovery from a knee injury, took some valuable time out of his prime days. However, the Michigan-based fighter has put his rough time behind him and signaled a new beginning with his latest update.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

On Thursday, Jamahal Hill posted a video on Instagram training in the gym in Las Vegas, hitting pads with his coach Gokor Ambaryan. In the caption, the former 205 lbs champ confirmed that doctors have finally cleared him to fight and his next move will come in the heavyweight division.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Finally fully cleared from surgery back in lab,” Hill posted on Instagram. “Heavyweights not ready for this level of hand speed, power and pace!!! #heavyweight #hands #returnoftheking #ufc #mma”

The heavyweight division is gaining a notable addition as the former light heavyweight champion prepares to make a seismic shift. However, Jamahal Hill provided no insight into when his anticipated debut in the 265 lbs division would take place and against whom.

ADVERTISEMENT

As the fans await further details about Hill’s return inside the Octagon, it’s evident that the 35-year-old would be eyeing a rise from the ashes because he’s coming off the most grueling of his knee surgeries that triggered his extensive hiatus.

Zuma December 1, 2021, Las Vegas, Nevada, Las Vegas, NV, United States: LAS VEGAS, NV – DECEMBER 1: Jamahal Hill interacts with media during the UFC Vegas 44: Aldo v Font Media Day at UFC Apex on December 1, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States. Las Vegas, Nevada United States – ZUMAp175 20211201_zsa_p175_030 Copyright: xDiegoxRibasx

Hill conceded his third consecutive loss against Khalil Rountree at UFC Baku via unanimous decision in June 2025. Following that loss, the former light heavyweight champ chose to treat his lingering knee injury with surgery in October 2025. ‘Sweet Dreams’ revealed the cartilage in his knee was “non-existent” and he would require time away to properly treat and recover from the injury.

ADVERTISEMENT

Over a year after Hill underwent the grueling medical procedure, the doctors have finally cleared him to fight, and he is ready to come back. However, this is not the first time Hill had to endure a long stretch out of competition.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hill defeated Glover Teixeira at UFC 283 in January 2023 to win the vacant light heavyweight belt, which still stands as the last win in his career. After that fight, the Michigan-based fighter tore his Achilles tendon in July in a Basketball game. As a result, Hill had to relinquish the championship so the division could move on.

Hill finally returned at UFC 300 after nine months staying out of competition and suffered a first-round knockout loss against defending champion Alex Pereira in the main event.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following this, a major setback struck Hill’s career when he was about to face Carlos Ulberg at UFC 303 in the co-main event. Ahead of the fight, Hill opened up about his lingering knee injury and pulled out of the bout. However, he didn’t undergo surgery at that time.

He eventually lost two fights against Jiri Prochazka and Khalil Rountree before finally deciding to treat the same knee injury that kept him out of competition for over a year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, Hill has finally become ready to enter heavyweight, and he already has an opponent in mind for his debut.

Jamahal Hill previously called out Josh Hokit for his heavyweight debut

Jamahal Hill’s move to the heavyweight division isn’t actually a fresh revelation. In August 2026, while the former light heavyweight champion was still undergoing his recovery, Hill spoke about a heavyweight debut and called out Josh Hokit for his first fight in the new division.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s not going to be a whole lot of sitting back, looking at each other,” Hill told MMA Junkie. “I’m here to put my hands on people, so that’s what I’m coming for the heavyweight division; I think the heavyweight division needs that, and I want Josh Hokit. I want Josh Hokit first fight…You know, that’s definitely a fight I want more than any other fight. That’s the fight that I want.”

Outside Hokit, ‘Sweet Dreams’ also remained open to fighting anyone from the top 5 heavyweight rankings. But his primary target remained ‘The Incredible Hok.’ At that time, Hokit had emerged as the top contender for the title following wins over Curtis Blaydes and Derrick Lewis. Since then, the Californian has seen a change in that status.

Josh Hokit recently dropped his chance to win the heavyweight championship, as Ciryl Gane defeated him via unanimous decision at UFC 334. Though he lost, Hokit pushed the Frenchman to the limit for all five rounds. Right now, Hokit is actively pushing for a rematch against Gane, but the heavyweight champ’s team indicated that Tom Aspinall could be next in line.

ADVERTISEMENT

In that case, there’s a chance Jamahal Hill’s anticipated debut could be against Josh Hokit in the near future. Also, the former champion’s move to heavyweight makes sense at this point.

Hill is coming off a three-fight losing streak, and the 205 lbs division has also moved on without him. Carlos Ulberg is the new champion, and contenders like Navajo Stirling, Jiri Prochazka, Paulo Costa, and Magomed Ankalaev are stacked over him. For ‘Sweet Dreams,’ it could mean a long road back to get to the title.

But if he manages to rack up a couple of wins against the heavyweight top 5, his path back to the gold becomes much easier. Also, he won’t have to cut much weight, and that could help with his durability, especially after the knee injury.

Now, only time will reveal how Jamahal Hill looks among the biggest dudes in heavyweight.