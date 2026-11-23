Jiri Prochazka, ahead of his fight against Navajo Stirling at UFC Qatar, was very positive about a comeback. He trained hard to shrug off his previous first-round knockout loss to Carlos Ulberg at UFC 327 in April. But what unfolded in Qatar turned out to be another harrowing nightmare for the former light heavyweight champion. After a competitive first round, Stirling found Prochazka’s chin in the second and knocked him out with a right hook.

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For the first time in his 40 professional fights, ‘BJP’ has faced two knockout losses in a row. Unfortunately, Prochazka’s last defeats ended in brutal fashion. Certainly, there’s a lot of questioning looming over what’s actually going on in the Czech fighter’s mind. Prochazka finally addressed his loss for the first time with a social media post right after his KO loss in Doha.

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“Back in the hotel, a few stitches,” Prochazka said on Instagram. “One more time – congrats to my opponent. Really nice catch. I felt sharp, felt prepared, and felt strong, but maybe too much tactics and not too much pressure.

“I will make a post about that, watch the fight one more time, and I will be back and work because. Yeah, I feel that, yes, there is a lot of work. There is a lot of work, and it can be much better. No more like this. I will do everything. Believe me!”

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Right after, Prochazka concluded his message by presenting gratitude to the fans and everyone showing him support.

“Thank you for your support,” he added. “Let’s get back to work. Smile and let’s get back to work. Thank you for your support, love you all, stay strong.”

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Prochazka’s words suggest that he was well-prepared for the fight. However, he also admitted that pressure was lacking during the fight, which allowed Navajo Stirling to catch him with the right hook. It seems he finally paid the price for his fighting style.

‘BJP’ kept his hands really low and tried to counter shots while neglecting his guard. Prochazka allowed Stirling to approach him and failed to push the pressure back. Plus, the former champ reacted to the body kicks and leg kicks, and left his guard down, which ended up sealing his KO loss.

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Despite the heartbreaking loss, Prochazka remains hopeful that a successful comeback is possible.

Zuma October 4, 2025, Las Vegas, Nevada, USA: JIRI PROCHAZKA 32-5-1 of Hosteradice, Czech Republic defeats KHALIL ROUNTREE JR. 14-7-1 of Los Angeles, CA by KO Strikes at 3:04 of Round 3 during UFC 320 at the T Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Las Vegas USA – ZUMAo117 20251004_zsp_o117_093 Copyright: xMikaelxOnax

Jiri Prochazka has overcome adversity in his career multiple times. Alex Pereira knocked him out twice in championship fights, yet he still managed to fight his way back to the title picture, eventually facing Carlos Ulberg for the vacant belt at UFC 327 in April. So, Prochazka does have the capability to bounce back.

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However, his recent loss has made the matter a little more complicated than before.

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Prochazka’s previous knockouts in the UFC came in championship fights. In contrast, Navajo Stirling was an up-and-coming contender who knocked him out in Doha this past Saturday. This sobering fact could change the very trajectory of his journey on the way to title contention once again.

For the Czech fighter, it’s possible to fight his way back to the title, but it will be a difficult task.

Can Jiri Prochazka make his way to the championship drawing board once again?

It’s very hard to deny that Jiri Prochazka is in a tough situation right now in terms of his ambitions to win back the belt he had to relinquish abruptly.

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Prochazka defeated Glover Teixeira at UFC 275 via a fifth-round rear-naked choke submission to win the light heavyweight belt for the first time. But after winning the belt, he couldn’t defend it even once.

The 34-year-old vacated the 205 lbs strap due to a freak shoulder injury, and he never managed to win the belt back even though he got several opportunities.

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Now, the road ahead for Prochazka to reclaim the light heavyweight championship looks more complicated. Following the loss to Stirling, ‘BJP’ would perhaps need an extensive winning streak before he earns a path to the title once again.

He might have to fight other contenders from below the top 10, such as Azamat Murzakanov, Bogdan Guskov, or Robert Whittaker, first and then gradually revert back to face names ranked above him. That would take an ample amount of time for Prochazka to finally get back to the title race.

It’s definitely very time-consuming and difficult, but not far from out of the realm of possibility.

However, another possible career path would be Prochazka’s move to middleweight. Last year, the Czech fighter revealed that he could make the cut to 185 lbs, though he admitted the process would be difficult.

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Even so, if he drops down, Prochazka could face some fresh competition and enjoy a size advantage against contenders like Caio Borralho, Joe Pyfer, and others.

Now, it remains to be seen what step Jiri Prochazka takes after losing to Navajo Stirling at UFC Qatar.