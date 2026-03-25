Ex-UFC Rival Picks Kamaru Usman as Only Fighter to End Islam Makhachev’s Welterweight Reign

There’s a clear gap at welterweight right now, and it’s not just about rankings; it’s about who can realistically trouble Islam Makhachev. The Dagestani juggernaut won the 170 lbs crown against Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 322 in a dominant performance over 5 rounds. That added to a résumé that already includes multiple lightweight title defenses, and now the question is simple: who actually challenges that style?

Jorge Masvidal thinks the answer isn’t complicated. It’s just not the obvious pick for everyone. Speaking on his Death Row MMA podcast, Masvidal pointed straight at Kamaru Usman—not as another contender, but as the one matchup that could genuinely test Makhachev.

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“I can see him (Usman) fighting for the title, you know, and he’s probably also…I would say Makhachev, that’s the only guy I want to see him fight,” Gamebred shared. “Because he’s going to have to make Makhachev strike and I always want to see f— you know, whole well-rounded grappling. I just want to see like in the JDM fight where he took him down and that’s it. You know, JDM is not getting up. Half guard, he’s not getting up, you know, and just held him.

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“He’s not going to take Usman down easy, and Usman is not the easiest, you know. On the feet, I give the advantage to Usman as well, and obviously, he has a size advantage. So I think if anybody, really, I would have to pick one guy to give Makhachev a loss at 170 or an amazing fight, it’s Usman.”

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Kamaru Usman isn’t just a former champion; he defended the welterweight title five times during his run. His takedown defense has historically been elite, and even in his short-notice fight against Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 294, he held his own over three rounds. That matters when you’re talking about someone like Makhachev, whose entire system starts with control. If that first layer doesn’t come easy, the fight changes.

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Makhachev has improved his striking over his UFC career, but Usman’s jab, pressure, and experience in five-round fights at welterweight give him a different kind of presence.

But here’s the problem. Kamaru Usman isn’t the next man in line, at least not yet. Despite campaigning for the fight and coming off a win over Joaquin Buckley, the UFC hasn’t locked him in as the challenger at the time of writing. There have been other options floated, even a potential move to middleweight for him.

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And at 38, timing matters. He’s not chasing fights for the sake of it anymore. As he’s said before, “it has to be meaningful.” Yet, Jorge Masvidal isn’t the only former rival who’s backing ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’s case for a title shot.

Colby Covington throws his weight behind Kamaru Usman vs Islam Makhachev

Colby Covington isn’t exactly known for backing Kamaru Usman. Their rivalry defined an era at welterweight—two title fights, both competitive, both personal. So when ‘Chaos’ steps in and says Usman should get the next shot, it stands out immediately. Speaking to Bloody Elbow, Covington didn’t overcomplicate it.

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“I think he deserves it,” Covington said. “He’s a former champion, he’s been in the sport, he’s made his mark, so, it sells, you know? These other kids, there’s just no personality. They couldn’t sell s— to flies, and we know how much flies love s—. I think it makes sense.”

As per reports, Ian Machado Garry was in the mix, but even that momentum has cooled with Islam Makhachev’s team hinting at “something bigger.”

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And when you look across the top names at 170, there’s talent, but not many proven draws or established title narratives. Covington leaned into that bluntly, saying the newer names lack personality and struggle to sell fights. Crude delivery, sure, but the underlying point isn’t new in MMA. Star power still matters.

So now you’ve got two former rivals, Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington, both pointing in the same direction. Not because they agree on everything, but because the division hasn’t produced a cleaner answer.