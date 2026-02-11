Ex-UFC Star Calls Out Dana White Over Mark Zuckerberg Claim With Street Fight Challenge

Is Mark Zuckerberg a decorated martial artist or just a computer nerd? Well, Dana White believes the Meta CEO could definitely take on the online haters who are actually doubting his skills. However, an ex-UFC star didn’t find the 41-year-old multibillionaire’s skills impressive enough to the point that he issued a bold challenge to the business mogul.

The UFC CEO doesn’t get very defensive over things that don’t affect him. But he definitely had some blazing words when calling out the online hate against his business partner, Zuckerberg’s MMA prowess. In an interview with The Skinny Confidential podcast, Dana White said, “Mark Zuckerberg will beat the living s—t out of you”, praising the billionaire’s MMA background and athleticism. But while the head honcho might have convinced some people with his words, Jorge Masvidal had a totally different reaction.

Jorge Masvidal hits back at Dana White for overselling Mark Zuckerberg’s fighting skills

“Alright, enough, man. Imma throw some s—t at this guy! Zuckerberg looks like he fixes computers and s—t. I don’t know. I don’t think. You get some construction worker or some line dude that just got outta jail, they don’t give no f—k. Real fighting on the streets,” Masvidal said at the Death Row MMA podcast after watching a clip of Zuckerberg’s padwork.

Although the first BMF champion is very confident that Mark Zuckerberg won’t last in a street fight, which could be true, the Meta boss definitely cannot be tamed by an untrained person. For the unversed, Zuckerberg is actually a long-time Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu practitioner and won medals in some tournaments as well.

Moreover, the business mogul also revealed in a JRE podcast that prior to BJJ training, he knew how to strike. He has also spent trime training with Alexander Volkanovski and Israel Adesanya among others. However, even with that background, ‘Gamebred’ is ready to gamble against him.

“You better be careful, Dana. I’ll put some money on it. I got some uncles and thieves that will f—g take the fight if you wanna set it up, Dana,” ‘Gamebred’ added.

Now that’s something Masvidal can actually bet on. The former UFC welterweight title challenger spent his early days fighting in the late Kimbo Slice’s backyard in Miami, under the moniker ‘Ponytail’. So, if he actually chooses someone to face ‘Zuck’, it’s definitely not going to be some random guy with no training. Still, the big question remains: Will Dana White and the Meta founder actually grant his wish?

While we expect very little movement on Zuckerberg facing the former UFC fighter’s picked opponent, there’s another rumor floating around the UFC world. There are reports suggesting Jorge Masvidal could collide with an ex-UFC star on the White House card.

Who is Masvidal’s new rumored opponent at UFC White House?

In the wide array of dream UFC White House fights, Jorge Masvidal has also emerged as an option that fans would want to see inside the Octagon. But who’s going to be the opponent? Ahead of the spectacle, ‘Gamebred’ fighting Conor McGregor at the projected June 14 event definitely picked up some decent steam, up until White turned it down, calling it “goofy s—t”.

With that showdown fizzling out, the confusion around Masvidal’s prospective opponent grew louder. Even so, fans started raising doubts over whether the Patriotic Miami star would actually feature in that event. Then again, rumors of the 41-year-old facing Nick Diaz at the White House card raised the buzz again.

“Jorge Masvidal is set to face fellow MMA legend Nick Diaz at #UFCWhiteHouse 👀🥊 This is a huge matchup that brings real history, toughness, and pure fight vibes. Fans have been asking for legendary fights like this, and now it looks like it’s happening 💥,” FIGHT.TV posted on their Facebook account while crediting Upfront MMA.

Masvidal vs Diaz would definitely get some serious eyes at the White House as part of the legendary matchups. Back in 2019, ‘Gamebred’ wanted to welcome the Stockton legend at UFC 235. Unfortunately, that scrap fizzled out, leaving fans craving for this iconic showdown. Masvidal would later fight Nick’s brother, Nate, and win via a doctor’s stoppage.

That said, do you actually think Jorge Masvidal would return to the UFC Octagon to face Nick Diaz? And do you agree with his assessment of Zuckerberg’s fighting skills? Let us know in the comments section below.