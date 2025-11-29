Ex-UFC Star Promises Major Style Change to Regain Dana White’s Trust in Comeback Bid

UFC CEO Dana White has doubled down on his no-nonsense approach to running the promotion. In his effort to keep the multibillion-dollar organization competitive, he has not hesitated to part ways with controversial or underperforming fighters. As a result, earlier this year, a wave of roster cuts saw several names released as White made space for rising or returning stars like Jairzinho Rozenstruick and Viviane Araujo.

The promotion was also separated from former headliners such as Andre Muniz and Irina Alekseeva. At the same time, some familiar faces have made surprising comebacks. Kyoji Horiguchi returned after nine years and immediately made noise at UFC Qatar. Because of his successful return, he has now inspired former UFC star Kron Gracie, who says he is ready to overhaul his fighting style to convince Dana White to bring him back.

Kron Gracie vows to evolve his game to catch Dana White & UFC’s attention

Grappler-turned-MMA fighter Kron Gracie’s UFC career did not go as he had expected. After just four fights with the promotion, they decided not to re-sign him. His fight against Bryce Mitchell in 2024 was meant to be his last under the UFC banner. However, Gracie revealed that many fans were not aware of that.

Nearly a year after his departure, Kron Gracie has returned to the spotlight and is set to compete next month with the Victory Fighting League. Before that, he spoke with Mike Heck and reflected on the possibility of another chance with the UFC.

“Generally, you’re fighting a top guy, if you win or lose,” Kron Gracie said, “you should be able to stay in the game. But I think the way that I fought, the way I’d pull guard, and the way everything happened, a lot of fans were disappointed. I lost a lot of stock in that transition.”

Kron Gracie also addressed the pressure of competing in the UFC’s business-driven environment. “If pulling guard is going to be that much of a detriment to the ability to keep fighting and the ability to make money, then f–k it.” Now, Gracie has decided he will never pull guard again.

The 37-year-old, currently on a three-fight losing streak, is looking to bounce back in his career. On December 12, the Brazilian-born standout will face Tom Picciano, a fight where he needs to prove himself. While returning to the UFC remains a long-term goal for Gracie, for now, his immediate focus is on delivering a strong performance in the upcoming fight.

Gracie aims for a strong showing in his upcoming fight

Before entering MMA, Kron Gracie had already established himself as a dominant force on the mats, securing impressive victories at major events like the ADCC Championships. According to Tapology, he faced several top grapplers, including Gilbert Burns, more than a decade ago.

Despite his grappling success, the Brazilian‑American star transitioned to MMA relatively late. He quickly made an impact in the Japanese MMA scene with RIZIN, where two wins earned him a ticket to the UFC and allowed him to showcase his skills in his debut fight.

However, subsequent bouts against seasoned veterans such as Cub Swanson, Charles Jourdain, and Bryce Mitchell stalled his momentum and tempered early expectations. But now, Tom Picciano represents a crucial opportunity for Kron Gracie to reignite his career.

In the same interview, Gracie discussed his mindset heading into the fight with ‘Pooch’. “I’m not thinking too much past this fight. I’m trying to get this fight done,” Kron Gracie said. “I’m trying to show my fans that I’m a really good fighter and I can put on really good performances, and I can create a lot of momentum. This fight is more about showing that I don’t need to pull guard — I can beat somebody’s a–. That’s the plan.”

With this upcoming challenge, all eyes are on Kron Gracie’s future. Can he make a successful return to the UFC at nearly 40? Share your thoughts in the comments below.