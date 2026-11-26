Anthony Smith is finally breaking his silence after months of facing allegations that could have cost the former UFC title challenger more than just his reputation. The 38-year-old was hit with four felony charges following his July arrest in Nebraska, with three of those charges carrying a combined potential sentence of more than 20 years in prison.

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Now, the case has been dismissed, and ‘Lionheart’ is ready to address the ordeal that put his family, career, and future under a microscope.

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“Throughout this ordeal, I have remained publicly silent,” he wrote. “That silence should never have been mistaken for guilt, weakness, or an inability to defend myself.”

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The former UFC fighter said he intentionally stayed quiet throughout the case out of respect for the legal process while fully cooperating with prosecutors and investigators. His decision to speak now came after the Sarpy County Attorney’s Office announced that all pending criminal charges against him had been dismissed.

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According to the D.A.’s office, Anthony Smith was initially charged in July based on probable cause established during a preliminary investigation. The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office then continued investigating the case, with Smith and his legal team cooperating throughout the process.

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After receiving the finalized investigative results, prosecutors reviewed all available information before deciding to dismiss the charges against the former UFC title challenger

Smith pleaded not guilty during his arraignment after being charged with four felonies: an attempted Class 1/1A/1B/1C/1D felony classified as a Class 2 felony, terroristic threats, and two counts of first-degree false imprisonment, both Class 3A felonies.

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The former UFC title challenger was accused of threatening to kill his wife if she refused to go home with him following an altercation at a bar in Gretna. Authorities alleged that Smith then grabbed her and pushed her into a vehicle.

Investigators further alleged that Smith tried multiple times to hit his wife with the vehicle after she managed to escape during the drive. She was reportedly able to get out of the way and avoid physical harm.

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A warrant was issued for Anthony Smith, who later turned himself in. Had he been convicted on three of the charges, he could have faced a combined sentence of more than 20 years in prison.

With the case now dismissed, the 38-year-old has opened up about the impact the allegations and investigation had on his reputation, family, and career.

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Anthony Smith says his reputation was damaged by the allegations

Anthony Smith believes his decision to stay silent ultimately allowed others to control the narrative and draw their own conclusions before the investigation was complete.

“I have watched allegations become accepted as facts. I have watched people draw conclusions without knowing the full circumstances,” he continued. “I have witnessed firsthand how quickly a person’s reputation can be dismantled and how little consideration is given to the consequences of doing so.

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“Behind every headline was a real person. A father. A husband. A family. A livelihood. A life that existed long before these allegations were ever made.”

Anthony Smith spent years establishing himself as a respected name in combat sports. Across his 25-fight UFC career, he became a regular headliner and reached the biggest stage when he challenged Jon Jones for the light heavyweight title at UFC 235 in March 2019. Jones won the fight by unanimous decision.

‘Lionheart’ also added major names to his résumé with victories over Alexander Gustafsson, as well as former light heavyweight champions Mauricio Rua and Rashad Evans.

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However, Anthony Smith believes the allegations threatened to overshadow everything he had built over the years. While the dismissal ends the legal battle, it cannot give him back the time he lost or undo what his family endured throughout the ordeal.

“The emotional, financial, personal, and professional devastation caused by this experience cannot simply be erased by the dismissal of charges,” he added. “There is no way to recover the time lost, undo the humiliation, or erase the pain my family has endured.

“Unfortunately, we live in a society where accusations often receive more attention than their resolutions. Allegations make headlines, while dismissals rarely receive the same attention. Reputations are destroyed publicly, yet individuals are left to rebuild them privately. That is a reality no person should have to endure.”

Anthony Smith thanked everyone who stood by him and his family while the case unfolded. He said he never expected people to blindly take his side but hoped his past actions and the way he had treated others would earn him enough trust to be given the benefit of the doubt until all the facts were known.

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The former UFC title challenger also made it clear that he has no intention of apologizing for defending his name or allowing the allegations to define who he is, what he believes, or where his career goes next.

While the dismissal ends the criminal proceedings, the 38-year-old believes the damage caused by the allegations will not disappear overnight.

Before his arrest, Anthony Smith had also moved into a UFC analyst role, working the desk during events. Although no longer an active UFC fighter, he continued competing outside the promotion.

His most recent outing came on October 2 under Jorge Masvidal‘s Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA banner, where he suffered a second-round TKO loss to Jordan Heiderman that led to fans calling for his retirement.

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Now that the criminal charges have been dismissed, the 38-year-old can finally put the legal battle behind him. However, as he made clear in his statement, moving on from the case may take far longer than simply closing it in court.