Ex-UFC Title Challenger Knocks Out Bare Knuckle Fighter During Pub Altercation in Unearthed Video

Former UFC title challenger Darren Till is preparing to return to bare-knuckle fighting at BKFC 94 in Manchester in September, where he is scheduled to face fellow former UFC fighter Yoel Romero in his second bout since his knockout win over Aaron Chalmers at BKFC 90 in May. However, almost a month before the Englishman’s return to the bare-knuckle world, Till has already found himself at the center of a viral altercation after a confrontation with bare-knuckle fighter Lee Browne outside a pub in Liverpool.

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The viral, unearthed video captured just outside the pub showed Till and Browne engaged in a heated war of words, shouting over each other.

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“Who’s a s—house? I’m right here now,” Till can be heard saying in the footage.

Moments later, as the bare-knuckle fighter turned to face him, Till can be seen backing up his threats by dropping Lee Browne with a vicious left-right-left combo. The crowd around them gasps, and the clip cuts away.

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As of now, the exact reason behind the altercation remains unknown. But both fighters have been trading barbs online, with Lee Browne, who has a professional bare-knuckle record of 3 wins and 7 losses, repeatedly challenging Darren Till to a fight. Despite not having fought in over a year, the former BKFC fighter had been calling out the former UFC star, labeling him a “coward,” a “c—t bag,” and using several other derogatory terms. Browne had also accused ‘The Gorilla’ of ducking him.

Given that history, it’s safe to assume that Till and Browne’s viral confrontation may have been the boiling point of their already simmering animosity. However, this isn’t the first time the 33-year-old has found himself involved in an altercation outside the fighting enclosure.

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Imago UFC Apex LAS VEGAS, NV – DECEMBER 8: Darren Till interacts with media during the UFC 282 Media Day at UFC Apex on December 8, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States. Photo by Diego Ribas/PxImages Diego Ribas / SPP PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxBRAxMEX Copyright: xDiegoxRibasx/xSPPx spp-en-DiRi-drb2212080028_ufc282pc

In fact, Darren Till has been involved in quite a few confrontations throughout his life. Most notably, the former UFC title challenger found himself in a troublesome situation back in 2012 when he was stabbed twice in the back following a massive altercation. Till was only 19 years old at the time. Following that, another notable moment came when the Brit squared off with fellow UFC fighter Leon Edwards backstage after his loss to Jorge Masvidal.

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The latest incident, however, stands out because Till appears to have knocked someone out outside the cage for the first time. And surprisingly, he isn’t the only UFC veteran whose reputation has been connected to a notorious pub brawl.

Ex-UFC fighter Darren Till follows in the footsteps of Lee Murray and Tito Ortiz with his latest altercation

Before Darren Till found himself embroiled in a viral confrontation outside a pub, UFC legends Lee Murray and Tito Ortiz held the infamous distinction of being involved in one of the most notorious brawls to ever unfold outside a cage.

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As the lore goes, one of Ortiz’s friends jumped over former and first-ever UFC welterweight champion Pat Miletich’s back and playfully attempted a rear-naked choke. However, Ortiz’s side failed to realize that the choke attempt was nothing more than a joke.

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Ex-UFC fighter Lee Murray was also present, and his group, unaware that Ortiz’s friend had no intention of hurting Miletich, started charging toward Ortiz and his friends. What followed was a massive brawl outside the China White nightclub in London. The melee escalated to the point where Murray reportedly knocked out one of Tito’s friends and landed several blows on the former light heavyweight champion himself.

Interestingly, Tito Ortiz’s bitter rival, Chuck Liddell, happened to fight alongside him during the brawl, with ‘The Iceman’ claiming to have knocked out five people on that infamous night. However, Liddell couldn’t save Ortiz from Murray, who reportedly landed five strikes on him. Recalling the chaos of that night, Pat Miletich said he had never witnessed anything like it unfold before.

“Instantly, it was like a stick of dynamite blew up, the whole alley ignites into scraps around me,” the former welterweight champion stated in the Catching Lightning documentary. “I’ve been in a lot of fights but I’ve never seen an alley blow up like that with that many skilled fighters just suddenly kick off.”

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Till’s latest altercation obviously does not carry the same scale as the China White incident, but it is another reminder that rivalries between fighters can sometimes spill beyond the cage.

With Darren Till now preparing for his BKFC debut against Yoel Romero, his attention will eventually have to shift back to competition. But after the viral footage surfaced, the former UFC title challenger has once again found himself at the center of an unexpected fight outside the Octagon.