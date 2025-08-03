‘Excited’ Conor McGregor Welcomes 16YO European Soccer Prodigy Into His Exclusive Club

Conor McGregor once spoke highly of Paradigm Sports Management, regularly praising the agency and its role in shaping his career. He took to social media and appreciated the work done by the company and said, “Correct representation is imperative. Seek Paradigm Sports.” Under the leadership of CEO Audie Attar, Paradigm Sports Management has represented a number of high-profile UFC athletes over the years. It seems they have now decided to invest in young football players as well. Paradigm Sports took to their Instagram account to share the news with the fans.

The post read as, “We’re pleased to officially welcome Joseph Byrne to Paradigm Sports for full-service representation. Joseph is our first-ever Irish football signing. At just 16, he is already regarded as one of the most sought-after young players in Ireland, attracting significant interest from top clubs in both the UK and Europe. Today represents more than just a signing, it marks Paradigm’s expansion into Irish football and the launch of a new chapter built around the next generation. Welcome, Joseph. 🤝” Byrne is one of the brightest talents in the world of football, and Paradigm appears to have timed its entry into Irish talent exceptionally well given Byrne’s rising profile among scouts.

Conor McGregor has always been a fan of the sport, and it seems he has enjoyed the signing of the new talent. McGregor has also been a part of Paradigm Sports for quite some time now. The former UFC dual champion knows exactly what the team brings to the table, and it will help Byrne develop into a world-class footballer in the future. McGregor recently took to his Instagram account to share a story congratulating the youngster for getting signed. He captioned one of the posts as “Big Irish”. McGregor then captioned another post as, “Excited to see this one take shape!”

With Paradigm Sports now in his corner, Byrne has the support to keep climbing—both inside the field and beyond it. But Paradigm’s track record isn’t spotless. Despite its ties to McGregor, the agency has struggled to consistently land major names and has even seen some high-profile clients walk away. There was once a time when McGregor wanted to rope in former UFC featherweight champion Sean O’Malley. But what exactly happened to the deal? Let us find out about it below.

Conor McGregor once failed to rope in Sean O’Malley to Paradigm Sports

McGregor has often spoken glowingly about Paradigm, crediting the agency with helping him reach the pinnacle of fame and fortune. He was more than just a client—he was a flagship star, often highlighted in Paradigm’s promotional material. His success also gave the agency increased credibility and visibility, attracting other top-tier fighters and athletes. However, as with most long-standing partnerships, things haven’t been entirely smooth. Over the years, Paradigm has faced criticism for failing to consistently bring in or retain major talent, despite its association with McGregor.

One of the biggest losses has been Sean O’Malley. Before the Ostarine controversy drove a wedge between them, McGregor and O’Malley appeared to share a real camaraderie. At one point, ‘The Notorious’ even urged ‘Suga’ Sean to join the ranks of Paradigm Sports Management. In an ESPN MMA interview in 2024, O’Malley recalled Conor telling him he “wanted me to sign to his agency… me and Audie,” urging him not to pick fights selectively if he wanted to be the best, but O’Malley ultimately passed, stating he didn’t believe that representation fit his goals

The former bantamweight champion further added, “And I was like, I’m not just saying yes to the UFC. And then he’s like, “Oh, you got to come sign with us—me and Audie [Attar, CEO of McGregor’s Paradigm Sports], or whatever.” But O’Malley ultimately chose not to take McGregor’s advice. He didn’t believe Audie Attar and Paradigm Sports could offer the kind of representation he was looking for, so he decided to go his own way. While ‘Suga’ decided not to be a part of the group, the impact of Paradigm Sports is undeniable.

Whether the partnership continues at full strength or not, McGregor and Paradigm’s legacy as a power duo in the world of combat sports remains firmly intact. What do you feel about the partnership? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.