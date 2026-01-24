EXCLUSIVE: Arnold Allen Reveals Paddy Pimblett Was Selling Out Arenas A Decade Before UFC 324

From Cage Warriors to the UFC together, more than a decade after first sharing a fight card, Arnold Allen and Paddy Pimblett are once again walking the same path. What began in a small London arena now returns on one of the biggest stages at UFC 324. When asked about their shared history and Pimblett’s rise, Allen didn’t hesitate.

On July 6, 2013, both fighters made their Cage Warriors debuts at CW56, picking up wins on the preliminary card with little attention and even fewer expectations. Now, Pimblett headlines the fight card while Allen prepares for his main-card clash against Jean Silva — a rare full-circle moment in the sport. Arnold Allen stated that Paddy Pimblett was a star even during their Cage Warriors days.

Arnold Allen reflects on Paddy Pimblett’s rise ahead of UFC 324

“Yeah, I think everyone expected it. Even back in the day in Cage Warriors, he always had a big draw and a lot of attention. He was selling out arenas back in 2016, which is kind of crazy when you think about it. But it’s good to see that he’s at the top and that we kind of came up on the same path through Cage Warriors. That’s cool.”

After making his UFC debut in September 2021, he has been on an undefeated 7-fight win streak, which got him an interim title shot. With Pimblett set for the biggest fight of his career, Allen was also asked about the matchup against Justin Gaethje.

“Maybe people are writing Gaethje off a little. But I do think Paddy gets it done. He’s too dynamic. He’s got too many ways to win. He has the edge in grappling and probably even the advantage in striking. Gaethje has the edge in raw power, though. And obviously, Paddy does get hit sometimes, which is scary when you’re standing across from someone like Gaethje,” Allen stated.

His words carry extra weight, having watched Pimblett’s rise from the very beginning. From Cage Warriors to the UFC’s biggest stage, their parallel journeys highlight just how far both fighters have come. That said, Allen will make his return to the Octagon on the same match card following an 18-month absence.

Arnold Allen returns at UFC 324 after battling an injury

Arnold Allen was on his way back to the top after defeating Giga Chikadze at UFC 304, but that push was derailed by a serious shoulder injury. Allen later revealed he underwent multiple medical treatments, including stem cell therapy and PRP injections, after suffering a shoulder subluxation and torn labrum — injuries that were initially misdiagnosed several times.

“I was pretty down in the dumps for a while,” Allen told SunSport. “It was one of those ones where you see a surgeon and he says, ‘Oh, you’re all right. Get a cortisone shot, you’ll be good to go.’ Then eight weeks down the line, I’m not good to go. Then you go see another doctor and they’re like, ‘Oh yeah, it should be fine.’ And I’m like, ‘I know my body. I’ve been a professional athlete since I was 18, so I know it.’”

While the featherweight division continued to move forward, Allen — once viewed as a future champion — was forced into inactivity. During the layoff, his weight climbed close to 190 pounds, highlighting how far removed he had become from competition.

Now set to face Jean Silva at UFC 324, Allen isn’t focused on promotion or concerns about ring rust. Instead, he’s centered on understanding exactly where he stands. The long absence forced reflection, patience, and a renewed appreciation for his career.

Saturday night marks not just his return to the cage, but the continuation of a journey that nearly slipped away.