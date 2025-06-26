Exclusive: Charles Oliveira’s Cutting Edge Over Ilia Topuria Revealed as Terrance McKinney Drops UFC 317 Truth

“I am a lion, and I’m not gonna back down. You’re gonna see this on Saturday, on 28th. I’m gonna go for it,” declared Charles Oliveira to ESPN MMA this week. The former champion has made his intentions clear as he gears up to face fan-favorite Ilia Topuria in a high-stakes clash inside the T-Mobile Arena this weekend. The Brazilian, known for his relentless pressure and unorthodox offense, is looking to silence critics and reclaim his position at the top at UFC 317. He recently said Oliveira’s forward pressure won’t work on him and that he expects an early finish.

At 35, Charles Oliveira brings experience and grit as he prepares to face Ilia Topuria, feared for his thunderous knockout power. ‘El Matador’ steps into the clash riding an unstoppable wave, having dominated two of the division’s all-time greats during a spectacular campaign at 145lbs last year that saw him seize and defend the 145-pound title. “Ilia has a lot to prove,” he stated at media day, chalking his edge up to experience and saying beating Topuria would be the biggest win of his career

Now eyeing bigger challenges, the Georgian standout is making the leap to lightweight. But is his momentum enough to overcome a veteran like ‘Do Bronxs’? Some doubt it.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Terrance McKinney reveals Charles Oliveira’s arsenal to break Ilia Topuria

Ilia Topuria is aiming to etch his name in UFC history by becoming a two-division champion. Standing between him and that dream is Oliveira — a proven finisher with his own sights set on recapturing the lightweight crown and becoming a two-time UFC champion. UFC 317 could be a defining chapter in ‘Do Bronx’s storied career. With retirement looming in the next few years and a 2-2 record in his last four outings, this opportunity might be his last shot at gold.

However, facing an undefeated and surging Ilia Topuria is no small challenge. Still, Charles Oliveira may have a path to victory, at least according to rising UFC lightweight Terrance McKinney. During an exclusive interview with EssentiallySports’ Andrew Whitelaw, ‘T Wrecks’, also scheduled to fight Viacheslav Borshchev at UFC 317, recently offered his take. Whitelaw didn’t waste any time and asked what’s on everyone’s mind: “How do you see it going down?”

In response, Terrance McKinney praised Charles Oliveira’s trademark chaos and unpredictable style, outlining how the Brazilian could flip the script if he executes correctly.

“If he can survive the first rounds, I think he can win the fight, honestly. Because Charles doesn’t give up, and he’s kind of chaotic, you know what I mean? He’s throwing flying knees…And I think, for someone like him — he’s got good hooks, and if one of those straight punches lands — especially if he can get the crossover and hit the temple — he’s got the power to land and hurt him.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UFC on TNT Sports (@tntsportsufc) Expand Post

At just 28, Topuria is embracing the spotlight, eyeing a meteoric, Conor McGregor-style rise in the UFC. So far, he’s made a convincing case: nearly all of his victories have come in under three rounds, showcasing explosive finishes and ruthless precision. The lone exception? A five-round war with Josh Emmett, where Ilia Topuria displayed patience and composure, earning a dominant unanimous decision for the first time, and his ability to go the distance.

Yet, questions still swirl around the Georgian standout’s gas tank. And that’s exactly where a battle-tested warrior like Charles Oliveira could make things interesting. With over 30 UFC fights to his name, the Brazilian brings a level of grit and experience few can match. Just look at his performance at UFC 269 against Dustin Poirier. Many believed Poirier’s relentless cardio and pressure would overwhelm Oliveira.

Instead, the Brazilian flipped the narrative, using his suffocating pace and elite submission skills to finish the former interim champ. That win extended his legendary win streak to nine.

Charles Oliveira gets crucial tips from Dustin Poirier ahead of Topuria fight

With retirement on the horizon, Dustin Poirier is set to make his final walk to the Octagon next month at UFC 318, where he’ll face Max Holloway for the BMF title. But even before hanging up his gloves, Poirier has already started carving out his next path, stepping confidently into the role of an analyst. He first tested the waters last year as a guest analyst on ESPN’s UFC 303 broadcast.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Now, as someone who’s stood across from Charles Oliveira and felt his power firsthand, Poirier is offering insight and advice to the former lightweight champion ahead of his high-stakes clash with Ilia Topuria. Appearing recently on The Bonfire, Poirier revisited their UFC 269 bout in 2021, where he challenged ‘Do Bronx’ for the title. Despite high expectations, Oliveira’s relentless pace and submission threats ultimately overwhelmed Poirier.

Looking ahead to UFC 317, Poirier believes that if Charles Oliveira can summon the same fire he brought that night, he has what it takes to stop Ilia Topuria.

“(Topuria’s) confident in his jiu-jitsu. He’s gonna follow Charles down,” Poirier said. “We’ve seen Charles, when guys go into his guard and play jiu-jitsu with him and aren’t afraid of that, he starts breaking a little bit I think. But we’ll see what Charles shows up. It’s a fun fight. It’s a fun matchup. I think Charles needs to fight Ilia the same way he fought me.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

He believes Oliveira must emulate his UFC 269 approach by winning clinch exchanges and avoiding mid-range boxing, where Topuria shines.

ESPN analysts are favoring Topuria for a knockout or TKO, while Oliveira likely has longer odds but remains a dangerous vet with the most finishes in UFC history. With UFC 317 just hours away, anticipation is at an all-time high for the blockbuster main event. Will Ilia Topuria claim the throne and usher in a new era, or will Charles Oliveira prove he’s still the king at 155? Who you got? Drop your predictions below.