Exclusive: Gabi Garcia Makes a Major Revelation on $54B+ Marvel Studios Offer

Multiple-time jiu-jitsu world champion, Gabi Garcia, sticks out like a sore thumb in the entire martial arts space. Not only is she highly decorated in grappling, but the 39-year-old’s towering physical presence also serves as an intimidating tool for her opponents. Well, it’s important to note that with certain unique qualities comes certain unique opportunities, as Garcia recently revealed during an exclusive interview with EssentiallySports.

We’ve seen many famous martial artists, including UFC fighters, make their way into Hollywood. The list includes legends like former double champion Georges St-Pierre, WMMA pioneer Ronda Rousey, and, of course, more recently, Conor McGregor. And guess what? Gabi Garcia has also dipped her hands in acting, as she recalled her work with Hollywood legend Halle Berry on Netflix’s Bruised.

But given her big stature, many fans would argue that she’d perfectly fit the description of a superhero, right? Well, that’s exactly what Marvel Studios believes as well because Gabi Garcia claims the $54 billion worth franchise owners approached her for a movie. However, she did not share any more details regarding her role and the movie she was approached for. “I did my first movie with Halle Berry in 2019 or 2020. And I received, like other invitations, you know, for Marvel, for other movies. Let’s see, you know,” Garcia told Andrew Whitelaw in the interview with EssentiallySports.

However, that’s not the only offer Gabi Garcia has received from the entertainment industry. The Brazilian’s popularity has crossed the continental borders. “I received, like, one big proposal for Asia and one here, not for movies but for entertainment, too,” the jiu-jitsu legend further stated.

Well, acting in movies is always a great opportunity to make some real good money. After all, the money in the grappling scene cannot be compared to the entertainment industry. However, Gabi Garcia claims that she has a problem that may not make her a suitable option for movie makers. Here’s what he had to say.

Gabi Garcia reveals her only issue with acting

The multiple-time BJJ world champion loves to train even after partially retiring from her sport. Meanwhile, to act in Hollywood, the most important skill an actor needs to continue working in the industry is a command of the English language. Gabi Garcia, who speaks her native Brazilian language of Portuguese, can speak English, but she’s afraid that her inability to articulate properly could lead to some issues with the filmmakers.

Nevertheless, Gabi Garcia is not afraid to try because if you never try, you’ll never know how good you really are. “I like [a] routine, you know. I like training, and movies, like, you know… My English is not good for this, but let’s see… I always say yes for things, you know. I like challenge[s],” the BJJ phenom added.

Well, Gabi Garcia has acted before, and she is likely going to do it in the future. And a role in a Marvel movie franchise, which is loved by billions of fans around the world, it would be interesting to see how a potential career in acting pans out for the BJJ great. What do you think? Would you want to see Garcia in a superhero movie? Drop your comments below.