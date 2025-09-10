Exclusive: Jackie Buntan Refuses to “Go Crazy” Battling Fighter Stigma in ONE Championship

Austrian standout Stella Hemetsberger had long dreamed of becoming a World Champion, but nothing could have prepared her for the magnitude of her career-defining triumph at ONE Fight Night 35: Buntan vs. Hemetsberger on Prime Video. On Saturday, September 6, at the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, the 26-year-old etched her name in history by becoming Austria’s first-ever ONE World Champion.

Hemetsberger delivered a stellar performance, grinding out a hard-fought unanimous decision over strawweight kickboxing queen Jackie Buntan to capture the vacant ONE Women’s Strawweight Muay Thai World Championship. The victory didn’t come easy against a world-class striker like Buntan, who returned to the ring for the first time since losing her father and came armed with fiery combinations and veteran poise. The setback marked just the second loss of Jackie Buntan’s career, and her first of 2025, but the California-based star has made it clear she won’t let the defeat define her, reaffirming in a recent exclusive interview with EssentiallySports that her will to continue burns stronger than ever.

Jackie Buntan masters the fight for balance

In an exclusive sit-down with EssentiallySports correspondent Andrew Whitelaw, Jackie Buntan opened up about her journey inside and outside the ring. During the conversation, Whitelaw asked the 28-year-old how she maintains her mental health in a sport where the stakes are sky-high and the pressure is relentless. He also wondered what more could be done to better support fighters’ mental well-being. Buntan acknowledged the complexities, noting that every athlete faces unique challenges but added that the stigma around mental health in combat sports is finally starting to break down.

She explained that old-school attitudes in fighting often glorified pushing through pain, whether mental or physical, with no regard for the toll it takes. “It’s kind of like people think of it as old school, where like you are hurt mentally, physically, it doesn’t matter. You keep going, you go harder,” she said. Fortunately for her, she never subscribed to that mindset, crediting her coaches for steering her away from it. “I have been lucky enough to not have that motto for myself. And my coaches definitely don’t believe in that either,” she revealed.

For Jackie Buntan, the key has always been balance. While her career as a fighter is all-consuming, she makes it a priority to carve out time for her loved ones. “I think it’s super important that I maintain a balance of my life as an athlete and outside of me. Being an athlete, you know, essentially, it’s all one in one. I am the same person. But, I make sure I have that time I need with my friends, my family, my boyfriend. Like I really do balance that and try my best to balance it,” she said. That approach, she believes, has been instrumental in keeping her grounded while pursuing greatness.

Getting to this point, however, wasn’t without challenges. Jackie Buntan endured setbacks, moments of doubt, and the uphill battle of proving herself in a demanding sport. More than anything, she learned to trust the timing of her own journey. Born in Los Angeles to Filipino immigrant parents, she grew up watching her family work tirelessly to build a life in the U.S. “I have three older sisters. Along with my parents, they were really trying to adjust to the American lifestyle,” she shared in an interview with Vogue Philippines earlier this year. That upbringing, she says, instilled in her both resilience and gratitude, qualities she carries into the ring.

Still, balance remains her guiding principle. “I think if it’s Muay Thai training 24/7, I would go crazy. And I think unfortunately, it is like that for a handful of athletes,” she admitted. What keeps her from burning out is giving herself permission to step away and recharge. Interestingly, in the same interview, Jackie Buntan also opened up about her growing partnership with OnlyFans, a move that has drawn comparisons to former UFC star Paige VanZant.

Online fan interaction platforms – New ways to secure the bag

Jackie Buntan recently spoke with EssentiallySports about her growing partnership with OnlyF*ns, which she described as one of her biggest sponsorships so far. She explained that she only shares training and behind-the-scenes content on the platform, saying, “I put up only training footage up there, all like, behind the scenes.” For Jackie Buntan, the partnership has been a positive step, both financially and professionally, as she continues to build her career in ONE Championship.

As one of ONE’s top American Muay Thai talents, Buntan’s openness about sponsorship highlights a bigger reality in combat sports. Fighters, regardless of the promotion they compete in, often rely on non-fight income to support themselves. By working with OnlyFans, she joins a growing number of athletes who use outside platforms to help sustain their careers.

Jackie Buntan also made it clear that she sees OnlyF*ns as more than just what fighters like herself or Paige VanZant use it for. She explained that the platform is open to all kinds of creators, like artists, singers, makeup artists, and more. “It’s anybody who wants to interact with their fans,” she said. While she and VanZant use the site in very different ways, Buntan believes, “All power to the people who are able to do that.”

VanZant, for her part, has spoken about not wanting to be labeled as “an OnlyF*ns girl” while keeping her fighting career alive. In the end, she returned to competition in Dana White’s Power Slap, showing she could balance both. Similarly, Buntan is focused on using her platform to share her fighting journey and knowledge. That said, what are your thoughts on Jackie Buntan’s comments during her exclusive interview with EssentiallySports? And who do you want her to face next?