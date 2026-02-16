“Extremely Active” MMA Fighter Passes Away Three Months After Last Fight

Three months ago, Harry Davies of West Sussex, England, was preparing to face Connor Dearn under the Kingdom Combat Championship’s banner. It was a pivotal moment for the Brit, who entered the bout riding a ten-fight losing streak. Despite that discouraging run, he refused to give up, which he had been doing his entire career.

Unfortunately, when he finally stepped into the cage on November 22, he was unable to snap the skid. Davies dropped a unanimous decision in a hard-fought, three-round contest. At the time, few could have imagined that it wouldn’t be the greatest loss he would endure. Nearly three months after that night, a report from The British MMA Scene confirmed his death.

“RIP Harry Davies,” The British MMA Scene wrote on Instagram. “BMS is saddened to hear about the unfortunate passing of UK MMA fighter Harry Davies. ‘Hazzer’ was an extremely active fighter and fought some of the top prospects in the British MMA Scene with zero fear in his heart. Thoughts and Prayers to the loved ones of Davies.”

Although little is known about the cause of his death or where he spent his final moments, there is no indication that his last fight was a contributing factor. In fact, details about the Brit’s personal life remain scarce, including his family members. However, judging by the outpouring of tributes in the comments section of the announcement, many within the British MMA community recognized and appreciated the work Harry Davies had done.

Nicknamed ‘There Is Only One,’ Davies compiled a professional MMA record of 6–20, per Tapology. While consistent success inside the cage largely eluded him, he amassed considerable experience throughout his career. Above all, his journey stood as a testament to perseverance in the face of adversity, reflected in his unwavering commitment to the sport.

Harry Davies’ MMA journey

‘There is Only One’ began his MMA journey in October 2015 with his amateur debut under the Warrior Challenge MMA’s banner. Both he and his opponent were making their first appearances, and Davies emerged victorious with a decision win. The momentum, however, was short-lived, as he went on to suffer back-to-back defeats later that year.

Although he rebounded with two consecutive victories, his final amateur outing ended in another loss. Despite an underwhelming amateur run, Davies chose to turn professional in 2017—a move that initially appeared to pay off. In contrast to his amateur results, he secured four professional wins across 2017 and 2018.

But consistency once again proved elusive. Two losses followed within the span of eight months, and from there, he managed to pick up only two victories till 2026. A series of canceled bouts and further defeats across several different promotions gradually weighed down his record, painting a difficult chapter in an otherwise determined career.

Harry Davies wasn’t the most popular or successful fighter out there. However, his choice to continue fighting reflects his mentality even in death. Did you know Davies? Did you ever watch him in action?