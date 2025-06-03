Eyeing TUF Role Opposite Khabib, Tony Ferguson Grabs Chael Sonnen’s Attention With Message

Lightweight legend Tony Ferguson has summed up his career as a fighter in the UFC, but he’s not ready to end his chapter in the promotion just yet. One of his biggest missed fights was against Khabib Nurmagomedov, which ‘The Eagle’s late father, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, wanted to see before his untimely passing. While that won’t be possible since the Dagestan native retired a long time back, Ferguson proposed the idea recently that the lightweight duo could compete in a non-fighting role.

That’s where The Ultimate Fighter comes in, as Tony Ferguson has called for a season with him and Khabib Nurmagomedov as opposition coaches. The 29-0 legend was the first one who proposed that back in 2022, but he’s yet to comment on the recent proposition from ‘El Cucuy’. As we wait to see what Khabib decides to do, Ferguson recently sent a message to another legend, who’s coaching in the current season of TUF.

Tony Ferguson’s message to TUF coach, Chael Sonnen

For those who didn’t know, Chael Sonnen and Tony Ferguson once trained together at the Reign Training Center in Orange County, California. In a past interview, ‘The American Gangster’ recalled watching ‘El Cucuy’ train and was astonished by the former interim lightweight champion’s training routine. “He would do it all. Everybody’s headed out. Tony’s in the middle, looking for guys to spar with,” said Sonnen.

Tony Ferguson recently posted the clip of Chael Sonnen’s interview and sent a message thanking the UFC Hall of Famer for the praise. Moreover, he hyped up and asked people to tune into the 33rd season of The Ultimate Fighter, as he looks forward to landing a gig on the show opposite Khabib Nurmagomedov.

“‘Never Settle’ Disreguard Bulls–t & Listen To Experience. Fight For What You Want & Stay Aligned w/ Your Goals,” Tony Ferguson wrote on Instagram. “If it’s not meant to be find a new Angle & Attack full force # All Aboard -Champ/Coach -CSO- #ItsCalled PassionBaby!!! #ThanksChael.”



View this post on Instagram A post shared by @TonyFergusonxt (@tonyfergusonxt)

Well, Khabib Nurmagomedov may be silent, but his coach weighed in on the proposal from Tony Ferguson. In fact, he was all in with the idea, but mentioned that there’s only one way to make it happen. Here’s what ‘The Eagle’s coach had to say.

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s coach reveals the condition for accepting Ferguson’s TUF proposal

Tony Ferguson and Khabib Nurmagomedov are two of the most iconic fighters in UFC history. So, of course, it will be great to see them go head-to-head as coaches and trade verbal jibes at each other like they did in the press conferences they had together. Team Khabib’s head coach, Javier Mendez, loves the prospect of watching Nurmagomedov and Ferguson on The Ultimate Fighter. But there’s one problem.

Khabib Nurmagomedov is one of the most popular MMA fighters in the world, and perhaps the most recognizable name when talking about mixed martial arts since it became mainstream. Following his retirement from all aspects of MMA, he’s been busy with other endeavors, from opening multiple training centers to making multiple public appearances, he’s schedule is packed. As such, Mendez claims that the only thing that’s stopping Khabib from accepting Tony Ferguson’s offer is his availability. If he can make time for it, then why not?

“The only way I see this happening is if Khabib has the time and has the desire to do it. He’s so busy. I don’t even get to see the guy. I mean, he’s so damn busy,” Javier Mendez stated on his YouTube podcast. “So, if it’s on his radar and this is what he wants to do, and it’s offered to him, he and Tony would be unbelievable. We’d love to see it.”

via Imago January 8 2017 Park Las Vegas Nevada Media Day UFC 209 Khabib Nurmagomedov Tony Ferguson Las Vegas Nevada USA Copyright: xTomxHoganx F55I7915

Well, there’s no doubt that fans would love to see this one, and Dana White could perhaps consider making Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson coaches in the next season. After all, he tried to make this fight five times and failed, so maybe this could be the redemption arc. What do you think? Drop your comments below.