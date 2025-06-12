Fact Check: Did Ben Askren Pass Away? Truth Behind UFC Veteran’s Hospital Condition

UFC veteran Ben Askren remains at the heart of a global outpouring of concern and support, as the former fighter-turned-analyst continues to fight for his life. The former ONE titleholder is reportedly battling a severe case of pneumonia, which struck him “very suddenly.” Initially, ‘Funky’ had already been hospitalized before the news became public, with his family choosing to keep the matter private in the early stages. His wife, Amy, reportedly didn’t want to share the news immediately—especially due to the potential emotional impact on their children.

As a result, she asked the community to refrain from “discussing” the matter with the kids, which, in turn, prompted an overwhelming wave of support from fans and the wider sports world. Encouragingly, hope briefly shone through just two days ago when Amy posted a heartfelt message of gratitude to their supporters, “Feeling so incredibly thankful for our friends and community—it’s times like this that remind you how truly blessed you are. I feel God moving through the love and support we have received…”

Confusion and sorrow quickly overshadowed that sense of optimism. In an unexpected twist, UFC middleweight fighter Caio Borralho made a startling statement that sent shockwaves through the MMA community. In a now-viral post, Borralho wrote, “R.I.P Ben Askren! Prayers for the family right now.”

However, the claim from the Fighting Nerds star was quickly proven to be false. UFC legend Daniel Cormier—who is also a close friend of Ben Askren—stepped in to shut down the rumors surrounding Funky’s death. Taking to social media to clear the air, ‘DC’ confirmed that the Wisconsin native is alive and recovering. “I wanna report to you guys that he’s now back home. He’s with his family. I cannot wait for the next ‘Funky and the Champ’ because we’ll talk about that so much more,” said Daniel Cormier.

While Ben Askren has returned home, his condition remains serious. Fans around the world continue to rally behind him, praying for a full recovery and looking forward to seeing him back on his podcast—and eventually, back on the mats.

UFC veteran reveals how Ben Askren’s staph infection led to pneumonia

Staph infections have become increasingly prevalent in combat sports, particularly in wrestling, MMA, and among grapplers. In recent years, several UFC athletes—including Merab Dvalishvili and Islam Makhachev—have fallen victim to staph infections. These cases are often linked to the nature of training in shared environments, where factors like skin-to-skin contact, unclean mats, crowded locker rooms, and poor hygiene practices contribute to the spread.

Fighters frequently roll with one another during intense sessions, creating the ideal conditions for bacteria to thrive. If an athlete has even a minor cut or abrasion, Staphylococcus aureus can easily enter the body, leading to infection. Once inside, the bacteria can compromise the immune system, potentially opening the door to more serious health complications.

Though staph infections are generally treatable when caught early, they can escalate if ignored. Speaking on the Weighing In podcast, UFC veteran Josh Thomson shared an update on Ben Askren’s current condition: “From what I understand, he had a staph infection and then the staph infection led to pneumonia… It attacked, obviously, the immune system. And then they went in to get it treated, and when it basically turned into pneumonia,” Thomson explained.

Now that much of the speculation surrounding ‘Funky’s condition has been addressed, we continue to honor the privacy of the Askren family during this challenging time. As more confirmed updates emerge, we’ll make sure to share them with accuracy and respect. Stay tuned for the latest developments.