Fact Check: Did Dana White Buy Mark Zuckerberg’s $300M Giga Yacht ‘Launchpad’?

For a man known for big moves and bigger headlines, it’s not surprising that Dana White was suddenly linked to one of the most luxurious ships ever built. Rumors circulated online that the UFC CEO had bought Mark Zuckerberg‘s $300 million superyacht, Launchpad. Given White’s love for the lavish, the internet went wild. However, as eye-catching as the story may sound, it is far from the truth.

The claim emerged after pictures and videos of White on board the expensive vessel appeared, fueling speculation that he had purchased the yacht for himself. Several fan pages and clickbait headlines claimed that White had “leveled up” and joined the millionaire boat club.

However, the facts are much more grounded. Dana White did not buy the yacht; he simply rented it, reportedly for two days. The yacht in question, Launchpad, is a whopping 387 feet long and owned by none other than Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg. The vessel was designed by Espen Øino and built by the famous Dutch shipyard Feadship.

It has 13 bedrooms for 24 guests, a crew of over 50, a helipad with a hangar, a gym, a beauty salon, a theater, and more. Launchpad, valued at roughly $300 million, is accompanied by Wingman, a 220-foot support vessel worth $30 million on its own. The yacht’s annual running cost? A whopping $30 million.

The yacht was originally commissioned by Russian billionaire Vladimir Potanin, but sanctions prohibited him from taking possession, so it ended up in Zuckerberg’s hands. While White appreciates luxury (he has previously vacationed on yachts such as the 377-foot Ahpo), he has never owned a gigayacht like this one.

He is known for expensive charters, spending millions on short-term rentals while avoiding the long-term financial burden of owning such a behemoth. So no, Dana White is not the new owner of Launchpad. What he did was spend a weekend away in peak billionaire style.

But possessing a floating castle that costs tens of millions of dollars each year to maintain? That is Zuckerberg territory. By the way, there is another territory that Zuckerberg often finds himself in, and that is the zone of martial arts. As a result, it didn’t take time for the UFC CEO to dare the Meta CEO to enter a UFC tournament.

Dana White issues a bold dare to Mark Zuckerberg

About two weeks before the yacht rumors exploded, Dana White had previously brought Zuckerberg’s name back into the UFC spotlight, this time with a challenge. With the creation of the promotion’s Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu division, White publicly challenged the Meta CEO to participate. It sounded brave, but it’s definitely not random.

Zuckerberg’s years of grappling experience made it feel less like a PR stunt and more like an honest callout. The tech mogul has trained with top UFC fighters such as Israel Adesanya, Alexander Volkanovski, and Max Holloway. He’s competed in real competitions and won medals. So, the new UFC BJJ format, which emphasizes grappling over striking, appears to be an ideal fit.

Now that Zuckerberg is trending again as a result of the yacht confusion, White’s challenge is back in the conversation. The talk isn’t just about who owns what; it’s about who enters the cage. And if Zuckerberg ever responds to that dare, it could be from inside the Octagon, not from the deck of a yacht.