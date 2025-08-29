Fact Check: Did Dana White Get Attacked on a Subway?

UFC CEO Dana White made headlines this week for an unexpected reason: a visit to the White House. He revealed “awesome” negotiations in D.C. about hosting a historic UFC card on the South Lawn next Fourth of July, promising more details shortly and generating significant buzz in the MMA community. The idea of fighters clashing on America’s most famous lawn instantly grabbed attention. But as interest in the potential event grew, so did a strange rumor.

The spark came from @RedWolfMMA’s X post, which read like breaking news. It said White was “jumped by thousands of angry UFC fans” on a subway after forcing them to wait hours for his announcement. The post even added a twist, claiming that the majority of the alleged attackers were from the UK, and ending with a tongue-in-cheek “maybe, maybe not, who knows.”

The strange combination of parody and rumor spread quickly, leaving some fans unsure of what to believe. So, what is the ultimate truth? Well, the truth is much simpler: Dana White wasn’t attacked on a subway. In fact, he wasn’t on a subway at all. He was in Washington, D.C., meeting with President Donald Trump to finalize plans for what could be the UFC’s most historic event to date.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Speaking after his visit to the White House, White confirmed, “We had the meeting at the White House. Could not have gone better. This is going to be awesome. The White House fight is on. I’ll have more details on that in the next couple weeks, but we got it done today.”

The July 4th card is part of the America250 celebration, which commemorates the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. While the UFC CEO acknowledged that logistics remain an issue (the Octagon alone weighs 20,000 pounds), he emphasized that progress is being made.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

If the event goes ahead, it will be the first professional sporting event in American history to be held at the White House. Trump has predicted up to 25,000 spectators on the South Lawn, while White hinted at major names like Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler being eager to compete. But for now, one thing is certain: Dana White has not been “jumped” anywhere.

For now, he’s working closely with the White House to bring out a historic UFC show, and the subway scuffle story is nothing more than a parody misinterpreted as fact. But there is other news surrounding the White House event and Dana White that will seem like yet another parody, as Dillon Danis has nominated his name to be a part of the fight card.

Dana White’s Goblet of Fire has a new name: Dillon Danis

After Dana White confirmed the talks in Washington, fighters quickly added their names to the list. Leading that charge is Dillon Danis, who has once again piqued interest by stating he will be on the rumored White House bout bill alongside teammate Conor McGregor. With the event being billed as the largest in UFC history, Danis clearly sees this as the stage for his long-awaited MMA return. “Hopefully I’ll be on that card with Conor,” the 32-year-old said.

His first professional fight since 2019 will take place this weekend against Warren Spencer on a Misfits Boxing undercard that also includes Darren Till, Luke Rockhold, and Tony Ferguson. Despite being out of MMA for over five years, Danis says meetings with UFC Chief Business Officer Hunter Campbell have kept him on track.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

According to ‘El Jefe,’ Campbell wants him to remain active before making his UFC debut, ensuring that he enters the Octagon with enough momentum to warrant a position on a historic event. Dillon Danis, as usual, did not hold back when it came to calling out names. The 32-year-old dismissed Tony Ferguson as a potential opponent, suggesting that Ferguson would need to win before facing him.

He went on to say that he has “run through all those guys in the top 15” and cited Kevin Holland as an example. Whether fans interpret his confidence as delusion or ambition, one thing is certain: Danis is determined to turn the White House spectacle into the platform for his grand UFC arrival. Now it is up to Dana White to decide whether he wants him to join the list or stay completely out of it.