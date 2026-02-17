Fact Check: Did UFC Star Polyana Viana Really Get Into a Bar Fight in Brazil?

Wasn’t Polyana Viana just making trendy reels with UFC light heavyweight Johnny Walker? She surely did, and evidence of that can be found on her Instagram handle. But another video surfaced, where it is claimed that the UFC strawweight was part of a bar brawl. Now, for a fighter with a history of real-life altercations, the video raised questions. After a closer look at the video, a key detail can be figured out.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

MMA news page on X, UPFRONT MMA, posted the video on their handle. Through the post, they claimed that ‘Dama de Ferro’ engaged in a heated altercation. The location is said to be outside of a nightclub in Brazil. Now, the action sequences seem to be very intense. And for that, it is very tough to differentiate whether the lady is Viana or not at first glance. But upon close observation, there are a few factors to reach a conclusion.

ADVERTISEMENT

The reality behind the viral video

The short answer is no, the lady in the video is not Polyana Viana. Although the hair and physique look quite similar, there is a major takeaway that provides conclusive evidence. Most of the professional MMA fighters have tattoos on their body.

ADVERTISEMENT

Similarly, like many fighters, ‘Dama de Ferro’ has almost her entire body covered in tattoos. While the lady was fully dressed from the neck to the thighs, her hands weren’t covered. Now, MMA fans surely know that Viana is a massive fan of anime shows, particularly ‘Naruto.’

To that extent, she even has several tattoos of the characters inked on her body. Notably, the face of a Naruto character is on her arm. But the lady in the viral video has clear skin. That detail should be enough to separate the two.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Imago via X

Now, when it comes to public altercation, Viana is no stranger. Due to that, the fans may have speculated the lady in the viral video to be her. But again, considering the UFC strawweight’s previous history, she would have landed more brutal strikes in the video. While the recent video may not be of her, a previous incident saw a more brutal side of Viana.

ADVERTISEMENT

When Polyana Viana forced robber to call for police custody

The story dates back to 2019, when Polyana Viana was a rookie in the UFC. The incident took place outside her apartment in Rio de Janeiro. While Viana was waiting for an Uber, a robber approached her. After demanding her phone, the robber threatened the UFC strawweight that he was armed.

ADVERTISEMENT

But Viana was quick to realize that the gun may have been fake. And following that, she wasted no time jumping into action as the Brazilian landed punches and kicks to knock down the robber. Now, what unfolded after that was quite interesting.

Being an MMA fighter, Viana caught him with a choke. And according to her, the robber was visibly in pain, but she was not ready to let him go until she called the cops. However, after that, the robber himself begged Viana to hand him over to the police.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is one of the tales associated with ‘Dama de Ferro’ in regard to public altercation. While these surely build popularity around her, the performance in the UFC has been quite concerning.

Viana’s last appearance was against Jaqueline Amorim at UFC Kansas City, where she suffered a submission loss. And with that, she now stands on a three-fight losing streak, but will surely look to make a strong comeback in her next fight.