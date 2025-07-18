Fact Check: Has Dustin Poirier Ever Lost in New Orleans, Louisiana, or His Hometown Before UFC 318?

With UFC 318 right around the corner, Dustin Poirier is set for a massive showdown in New Orleans against Max Holloway. This fight holds special meaning not just because it’s a trilogy bout with the BMF belt on the line this time, but also because it’s likely Poirier’s final appearance in the Octagon. The stakes have never been higher. Amid the buildup, the fighting community has also expressed concern regarding one aspect of the fight.

Hailing from Lafayette, Louisiana, Poirier has often found himself representing his home state in his MMA bouts. Out of 40 total, he has fought six professional bouts in Louisiana to date. But has he ever lost a fight in his home turf? Let’s find out!

Dustin Poirier’s Fights in Louisiana: Has he ever lost in His Hometown, Lafayette?

‘The Diamond’ began his MMA journey with an amateur bout in Arkansas. After three back-to-back wins, Poirier fought Will Barlow at Ring Rulers: Rumble. Being his first fight in his home state, Poirier impressed fans with a second-round KO win. His next three fights were also in Louisiana, and he won all three of them, with two wins coming via KO. As an amateur, Poirier fought in the Creole state four times.

With an amateur record of 7-0, ‘The Diamond’ began his professional MMA career with a KO win over Aaron Suarez at USA MMA 7. And yes, this fight went down in Louisiana. Poirier’s next fight in his hometown came at Cajun FC 1, when he submitted Nate Jolly with an armbar in the second round of the 2009 Louisiana Regional. He then walked through Joe Torrez with a first-round KO win. His fourth professional fight in Louisiana was at USA MMA 10, in Lake Charles. He fought and defeated Ronny Los with an armbar. Derrick Krantz was the last fighter Poirier fought in Louisiana outside the UFC. The Lafayette resident used an armbar to defeat Krantz at USA MMA 11.

Finally, he got the chance to fight in his home state under the UFC banner. He fought Yancy Medeiros at UFC Fight Night 68. He secured a first-round KO win along with a Performance of the Night bonus. This was Poirier’s first bout in New Orleans, and he entertained his fellow Louisianians with a great finish. Talking about his win, Poirier said, “I felt the crowd while I was walking out. I knew I’d have them on my side – they’re bayou people. That’s the way we are.”

So till now, the former UFC interim lightweight champion has never lost a fight in Louisiana. His only fight in Lafayette also resulted in a victory for Poirier. But now, he’s set to fight Max Holloway at UFC 318 in New Orleans. Will he maintain the trend of winning on his home turf? Or will ‘Blessed’ give him his first-ever homeground loss?

Will Poirier Keep His Perfect Record in Louisiana Alive at UFC 318?

Taking to his YouTube channel, Michael Bisping weighed in on the upcoming fight for the BMF belt and said, “Dustin Poirier is going to walk away and he’s going to walk away a winner. I don’t think he knocks out Max Holloway… It’s going to be a spectacular fight. Max Holloway is going to have his moments.” In a previous video on his YouTube channel, ‘The Count’ also expressed his concerns for Porier. He pointed out that Holloway is the younger guy and might actually claim a win at UFC 318.

Nevertheless, ‘The Diamond’ seems to have enough confidence in himself. At the UFC 318 media day, he told the reporters, “Going out with that belt in Louisiana, not getting on a flight Sunday morning, driving home in a state where I was raised and reside is a storybook ending. If I can get my hand raised Saturday night, walk out of there with the ‘BMF’ belt, I’m the baddest motherf—— forever.”

UFC 318 is going to be Poirier’s final fight in the UFC. And it’d go down in front of a crowd from Louisiana. These facts carry enough weight to push the Lafayette resident to go for a win. Poirier has won the last two bouts against Holloway. But can he win the trilogy fight? Let us know what you think will happen at the upcoming event.