Fact Check: Is Erika Kirk Replacing Bruce Buffer as UFC Freedom 250 Announcer?

Claim: Erika Kirk has reportedly replaced Bruce Buffer as the announcer for the UFC Freedom 250 card, scheduled for June 14 at the White House.

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Ahead of the UFC’s ambitious spectacle at the White House on June 14, rumors have swirled on the internet that the late Charlie Kirk’s wife, Erika Kirk, would replace the voice of the Octagon, Bruce Buffer. A social media account named Octagon Pulse posted a picture of Kirk that gave rise to the ongoing rumor.

“BREAKING: Erica Kirk will be replacing Bruce Buffer for announcer at #UFCWhiteHouse,” Octagon Plus shared on X.

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Soon, netizens started wondering whether the news was actually true. For the fans, Bruce Buffer has been one of the irreplaceable personalities in the UFC, and many began commenting that the entire White House event would feel hollow if the veteran announcer didn’t lend it his iconic voice. So the truth?

Verdict: False

While the social media page shares updates from the UFC, they also occasionally like to mess with their audience through funny posts and pranks. In this case, they managed to get people to believe it as well. In reality, Erika Kirk isn’t actually replacing Bruce Buffer at the UFC Freedom 250 event. The account itself quickly clarified that the post was a prank.

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“If y’all let me get you twice, that’s your fault🤣,” Octagon Pulse’s admin wrote in a follow-up.

Bruce Buffer is not only confirmed to be announcing at UFC Freedom 250, but the 69-year-old legendary announcer is also openly enthusiastic about it.

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“I always treat it as my first night walking in the octagon to prove to Dana White, the fighters, the fans, and the powers that be that I deserve to be here. Walking out and into the White House on June 14, it’s an honor,” Buffer told Heavy Sports. “To me, it’s all about that extravagant sporting event that is going to be taking place that night in a historical way. And to be part of that, I’m honored, and I’m humbled by the whole thing. I’m going to be incredibly excited.”

Now, that’s not the only rumor gaining steam ahead of the UFC White House event. Reports also claimed that an important fighter had withdrawn from the card with only days to go.

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Rumor: UFC fighter pulled out before the Freedom 250 event

On June 14, Michael Chandler serves as one of the most important fighters on the card. The former Bellator champion is set to face Mauricio Ruffy at UFC Freedom 250 in a highly anticipated lightweight showdown. Just as the fight was picking up some hype, a social media page named MMACentel reported this past month that ‘Iron’ had withdrawn from his scheduled bout.

According to the social media page, Chandler pulled out of the event and supposedly accepted a backup role for the Conor McGregor vs. Max Holloway fight at UFC 329. Though it wouldn’t be a stretch to say that ‘Iron’ would’ve accepted the offer in a heartbeat. Yet, it didn’t take much time to recognize that the news was actually fake, and the reason was the social media page itself.

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MMACentel is actually a parody account that’s known for sharing Onion-style parody posts that are either highly exaggerated or completely fabricated. For now, Michael Chandler remains on the Freedom 250 card as scheduled.

With just over ten days until June 14th, both Buffer and Chandler are confirmed participants. Readers should treat any breaking news from unverified or parody accounts with significant skepticism in the lead-up to the event.