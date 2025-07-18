Fact Check: Is Glenn Poirier Really Dustin Poirier’s Cousin?

The “last dance” is less than 48 hours away as Dustin Poirier prepares to bid farewell to the sport where he’s been a staple for over a dozen years. He wanted a legend, and he got one in the form of Max Holloway, whom he welcomed into Dana White‘s promotion. And in a matter of hours, they’ll battle for the BMF title at UFC 318. The UFC CEO mentioned building the whole card around Poirier, since it is his last fight. But recently, the focus of the fans online shifted towards one of ‘The Diamond’s alleged relatives.

Yes, there are a lot of murmurs surrounding Dustin Poirier and rumors about one of his relatives. That’s because the supposed relative in question is believed to be training in mixed martial arts as well. But is that person related to the 36-year-old? Well, there is no better time than now, so let’s take a look at what we know ahead of Poirier’s retirement fight this Saturday.

Dustin Poirier’s cousin goes viral

As you’ve already noticed, we’re talking about Dustin Poirier’s rumored cousin. A video on social media went viral just over a month ago, where a pizza shop employee was approached by an aggressive customer. The customer pushed him and even swung his hands twice, but the employee skillfully dodged them and landed a powerful right hand to shut the customer down and send him to the floor. As per some fans on the internet, the pizza shop employee was none other than Glenn Poirier, cousin of Dustin Poirier. But guess what? This rumor may not hold much truth because ‘Glenn’ is the middle name of the lightweight legend.

Moreover, there is no reputable data and information, nor any social media accounts linking the rumored cousin to the UFC star. Meanwhile, there is a lot of information about Dustin Poirier’s family. And guess what? There are no mentions of any Glenn Poirier at all. So, let’s take a look at the family members of ‘The Diamond.’

More about Dustin Poirier’s family

Growing up, Dustin Poirier had a tough time as his father, Darrell Poirier, left him and his mother, Jere Folley Chiasson, after they separated when he was just five years old. He grew up with his mother, but constantly found himself caught up in the wrong things, especially fighting, and even visited the juvenile detention centre when he was a freshman. Other than his mother, Poirier also has two brothers.

While one of his brothers is reportedly named Daniel Poirier, the name of his other brother is not available in the public domain. We’re not even sure if that’s the ‘Glenn’ that people are talking about. Meanwhile, the UFC lightweight star, according to certain sources, also has a sister named Danielle. But there is no evidence that suggests he’s got a cousin brother who trains in mixed martial arts.

Well, when the cage door closes, there will be no cousins, no brothers, nor any sisters as Dustin Poirier goes against Max Holloway at UFC 318. ‘The Diamond’ may have beaten ‘Blessed’ twice, but despite his recent loss, Holloway is believed to be in his prime. Who do you think takes the win home this weekend in New Orleans, Louisiana? Drop your comments below.