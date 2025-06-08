Fact Check: Is Nick Diaz Kidnapped? Coach Provides Update on Girlfriend, Disappearance, and More

There’s always been an air of mystery around Nick Diaz. And his fans surely do love him for it. However, recent events surrounding him have been unusual, even by his standards. On Friday, a woman claiming to be Nick Diaz’s longtime girlfriend said that the Stockton fighter was forcibly taken to a treatment clinic in Mexico against his will.

The story depicted a dramatic scenario: kidnapping, drugging, and a desperate combatant stuck south of the border. She even tagged a treatment facility, claiming ‘Diablo’ was abducted by his cousin. Within hours, MMA Twitter was in disarray, unsure if they should be angry, worried, or just confused. However, now, there is a major twist in the tale, as it turns out everything was nothing but fake news.

The silence added credibility to the situation. Nick Diaz did not respond, the UFC didn’t issue an official statement, and his camp did not deny anything either. Given his tendency to disappear from the public eye and his past history with substance abuse, the news gained traction rather quickly.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

People truly believed that something sinister was going on—and given how detailed her social media post was, the speculation only intensified. Then Cesar Gracie stepped in. He shared a post with a picture of him training with Diaz, captioned, “Nick is healthy and well. Not cloned or kidnapped. Has not joined MS-13. Does not have a girlfriend but is probably looking.”

That post meant everything because it came from Cesar, Diaz’s coach and mentor since he was a teenager. That was all that had to be said. No dramatic statements, just a small confirmation to his fans that he was fine. The part about not having a girlfriend also raised questions, throwing doubt on the entire story.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cesar Gracie (@cesargraciebjj) Expand Post

Why speak out for him if she wasn’t even in his life? That’s when folks realized how off everything was. No one truly knows why the bogus claims were made, but one thing is certain: ‘Diablo’ is not being held captive in Mexico.

He is training and surrounded by individuals who know and care for him. In fact, even his brother Nate Diaz might’ve indirectly confirmed his brother’s well-being through his recent Instagram story, and all fans had to do was connect the dots.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Brother Nate’s wedding wish during Nate Diaz’s disappearance

Given the stressful environment that followed the kidnapping claims, Nate Diaz’s low-key behavior helped uncover the story. While the MMA world sought answers, ‘The Stockton Slugger’ shared an Instagram story. No explanations or rebuttals.

Just him walking through a wedding site, congratulating a friend, with Wiz Khalifa in the background. Coming shortly after accusations that his brother had been drugged and brought to Mexico, it didn’t make sense—unless, of course, nothing was wrong.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Nate’s calm demeanor was noticeable. If Nick Diaz was actually in danger, his brother would not be sharing casual videos from a celebration. That unsaid message resonated more than any official statement. It was as if Nate Diaz was encouraging fans to unwind without adding to the drama.

Even more bizarre was the alleged girlfriend’s follow-up Instagram story, which simply thanked her cherry pickers at work. The shift in tone said it all. With no official response from either Diaz brother, the UFC, or the facility, the silence became an answer—and it revealed one simple truth: ‘Diablo’ was not missing, and those closest to him never acted as if he was.