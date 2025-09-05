Fact Check: Is UFC Piracy Site StreamEast Network Really Shut Down?

Illegal streaming sites have long been a hot topic in the sports world. On one hand, fans favor them because they offer a way to watch events without paying the hefty price tag. On the other hand, these sites deal a major blow to revenue. For instance, the UFC relies heavily on pay-per-view sales as part of its business model. Yet, platforms like StreamEast have been eating into those profits by providing free access to fights.

Recently, news broke that StreamEast, the illegal streaming website that amassed over 1.6 billion visits in the past year across more than 80 associated domains, has been shut down. According to the Alliance for Creativity and Entertainment (ACE), Egyptian police assisted in bringing down what they labeled a “notorious piracy network.” However, a shocking new revelation has stirred the pot even further. And here’s what you need to know.

Reality behind Piracy Site StreamEast’s Ban

The Chairman of ACE, Charles Rivkin, celebrated the resounding victory over the website. He stated, “With this landmark action, we have put more points on the board for sports leagues and entertainment companies,” further asserting that their battle against illegal streaming networks will continue. Rivkin also highlighted the importance of a “global alliance” with sports and entertainment organizations in this fight. But it appears their mission is far from over! StreamEast has claimed they haven’t actually been shut down yet.

Taking to X, the streaming website posted, “We haven’t been shut down.” Shortly after, an account named Haymakers on Threads claimed that StreamEast had made an official announcement on their Discord server. In that message, they reportedly clarified that they are not based in Egypt and suggested that authorities had only arrested a “knock-off” group running copied sites. According to them, the real StreamEast remains active, and their streaming services continue.

The thread post read, “Our announcement regarding the latest news. The recent news refers to the Streameast Network — the group running under the Streameast name and creating fake websites. We aren’t connected with them in any way (we’re not even Egyptian). We have been raided, and our streams and work continue as usual. As we’ve always said: Do not use fake sites.

The actual truth behind the situation still remains to be seen. What’s clear, however, is that authorities have been locked in a constant tussle with the streaming website. StreamEast, on the other hand, has had its own clashes with UFC CEO Dana White on more than one occasion. And at one point, even issued a direct challenge to them.

Inside UFC CEO Dana White’s battle with the platform

The UFC head honcho has been in a long-running war with illegal streamers on the internet. In a 2022 interview with GQ, Dana White didn’t hold back, firing off a warning: “And what happens to people who steal? You get f—g smashed and you go to jail—that is what happens to you.” But that wasn’t the end of his tirade, as he continued to take aim at the streaming sites pirating UFC fights.

White also addressed the issue during a post-fight interview at Dana White’s Contender Series last year, claiming he knows exactly how to deal with illegal streamers. He even went as far as saying, “Start f— prosecuting people for stealing.” That remark didn’t go unnoticed. StreamEast quickly fired back on X with a bold response: “Come and get it then Dana.” The exchange was a direct challenge to the biggest MMA promotion.

Now, the UFC has recently announced a massive $7.7 billion deal over seven years with Paramount+ and CBS, a move that will effectively put an end to their pay-per-view model. This means fans will no longer need to pay $70–$80 per event; instead, a simple subscription will cover the fights. Many fans have speculated that the decision was made to finally curb the piracy of UFC content.

But the bigger question remains—will this actually solve the problem? Let us know what you think in the comments below.