Fan-Favorite Ex-UFC Champ Sparks Worries After Sharing “Dangerous” Update From Mexico

When it comes to giving UFC fans jitters, Jiri Prochazka delivers those moments with his daring fights. Who can forget ‘BJP’s insane comeback knockout win against Khalil Rountree Jr. last year at UFC 320, which left everyone on the edge of their seats? But this time, fans might be even more concerned. Why? Because the former light heavyweight champion is in Mexico at the wrong time.

“Yes, but I think the best for you is to film us right now, because Pena de Bernal, I’m climbing back right now,” Prochazka posted on social media while scaling one of the tallest monoliths in the world. “So, a little floor slip and I’m down. Let’s go for that,” he added.

For context, the former light heavyweight champion is known for his adventurous spirit and love for nature. Prochazka has captured some of the coldest photos while training at Iceland’s waterfalls, among many other locations. With that in mind, fans shouldn’t be surprised that ‘BJP’ attempted to conquer one of the tallest monoliths in the world. But beyond the risk of slipping from the mountain, there’s another concern that many have pointed out: the Mexican cartel war.

As of late, Mexico has been going through a turbulent period with ongoing clashes between cartels and the army. Reports from multiple credible outlets suggest that several renowned d—g lords and cartel members have been injured or k***d in the clash. With unrest raging across the country, the UFC star’s adventure has left fans genuinely worried.

Fan reactions to the update varied, as some showed concerns while others made some light-hearted jokes about Jiri Prochazka visiting Mexico during such a volatile time.

Fans react to UFC star Jiri Prochazka climbing a mountain in Mexico

A fan wrote, “Yeah, that’s risky — not mountain climbing, but willingly going to Mexico.” Following that, another user added, “We are in war rn, all the streets are empty 😆,” highlighting the current state of the country. Then a fan couldn’t believe Prochazka was actually in Mexico, writing, “damn jiri you rly out here bro?”

The former UFC light heavyweight champ is currently out of competition and is expected to return against Carlos Ulberg at UFC 327 in Miami, though nothing has been confirmed yet. In the meantime, he decided to quench his wanderlust in Mexico, where cartel members and the army are clashing. Was it a good decision? Most likely not. But even if Prochazka cares little about it, a fan speculates that Dana White might be losing sleep.

The fan wrote, “His contract probably stops him from doing that, and he gave you the video in confidence out of blind trust lol. Or maybe this is just a promo as well. Dana probably losing his mind over it though.”

And yes, seeing Prochazka’s Mexico trip, the UFC head honcho might be sweating bullets. Remember White’s reaction when Merab Dvalishvili injured his foot during training? He called ‘The Machine’ “stupid” for posting that video.

Still, even with the former UFC champ facing all these dangers, a fan wrote, “The Lion doesn’t concern himself with a nationwide narco war.” Another user, using ‘BJP’s catchphrase, encouraged him with, “go for it.” However, not everyone was thrilled, as one fan commented, “This guy is 100% going to die during a hobby.”

While the former UFC champion is yet to share about his mountain climbing experience, it looks like Jiri Prochazka is an experienced climber and must have taken safety measures. That said, as the former 205 lbs kingpin navigates Mexico, do you think he’ll safely make it out? Let us know in the comments section below.