Fan-Favorite Star Makes Final Demand to UFC, Issues Major Contract Update

Stephen Thompson is not ready to ride off into the sunset just yet. But if he gets his way, his final UFC fight will have one hell of a backdrop. With only one bout remaining on his UFC contract, the veteran welterweight contender has already decided on his dream destination: Madison Square Garden, where he hopes to make one final walk to the Octagon.

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“Madison Square Garden, November 14th, gotta make it happen,” Thompson told Home of Fight.

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Since October will likely have two numbered events, the card ‘Wonderboy’ is eyeing could be UFC 334, which will likely take place at MSG in New York. As such, the 43-year-old is currently working with his team to figure out who can provide him with the type of matchup he prefers for what may be his final UFC appearance.

“We’re kind of looking at the roster,” he continued. “Trying to find a good fight, good, you know, barn burner, if you will, for that card for sure.”

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It’s a fitting way for Stephen Thompson to finish his UFC career. ‘Wonderboy’ never won a UFC title, falling short in two fights against Tyron Woodley. However, his slick karate-based hitting, highlight-reel performances, and really charming attitude made him one of the most popular fighters of his generation.

But the veteran’s recent stretch has been anything but easy. The 43-year-old has lost three consecutive fights, falling to Gabriel Bonfim, Joaquin Buckley, and Shavkat Rakhmonov.

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Imago MMA: UFC Fight Night – Orlando – Thompson vs Holland Dec 3, 2022 Orlando, Florida, USA Stephen Thompson red gloves reacts after fighting Kevin Holland blue gloves during UFC Fight Night at Amway Center. Orlando Amway Center Florida USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xNathanxRayxSeebeckx 20221204_szo_fo8_0463

In fact, his last win inside the Octagon came way back in 2022 against Kevin Holland, so the oldest fighter on the roster has a lot to prove when he makes one final UFC appearance.

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And if ‘Wonderboy’ gets his wish, he’ll have the opportunity to change the script on the biggest stage possible: Madison Square Garden, in front of a New York crowd, and at one of the UFC’s biggest annual events.

The UFC’s November card at Madison Square Garden is always expected to be a big one, and Stephen Thompson certainly wants one more chance to prove to everyone why he became such a fan favorite in the first place.

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And while he and his team are already looking through the welterweight roster for the right opponent, finding a suitable matchup has proven easier said than done.

Stephen Thompson has a few opponents in mind for his UFC swan song

The search for the final fight has been a tough one, and the veteran believes it’s because the 170-pound division has evolved tremendously during his time in the UFC, with contenders constantly moving up and down the rankings. What makes the search more complicated is his position outside the top 10.

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“The welterweight division, it’s just like a conveyor belt of guys just moving up, coming down, moving up,” he further said in the interview. “It’s great to be able to see the weight class like that; just, you know, for a long time it was stagnant.

“I don’t know where to look because I don’t know what’s allowed. It’s been a long time since I was out of the top 10.”

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Thompson considered Santiago Ponzinibbio, primarily because of the Argentine’s reputation as a fellow striker. Unfortunately, the bout appears to be off the table with Ponzinibbio’s recent knockout loss to Sam Patterson.

“I was actually looking at [Santiago] Ponzinibbio,” he admitted. “But he just got knocked out recently, so that’s a no-go. I figured Ponzinibbio because he’s such a striker, but he ended up getting knocked out, so that’s not going to happen.

“So, you know, back to the drawing board. We’ll see.”

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Thompson and his team now need to select an opponent who can offer the kind of fight ‘Wonderboy’ deems fit for his potential farewell. And to be fair, a rematch with Kevin Holland immediately jumps off the page.

Their initial clash led to exactly the type of crazy, fan-friendly action Stephen Thompson seems to be looking for, making a second fight a logical choice. Another fascinating alternative is fellow veteran striker Muslim Salikhov, setting up a showdown between two seasoned stand-up warriors who know how to put on a show.

For Thompson, however, the opponent seems to be less important than the type of fight they can deliver. After over a decade of competing at the highest level, ‘Wonderboy’ doesn’t seem interested in quietly retiring. He wants one final barn burner. And he wants it in Madison Square Garden.