Fans Are All Saying Same Thing About Second-Fastest KO in BKFC History

It’s another weekend of fights for the fans with BKFC 78, and guess what? The fans were in for a treat. It was like an expect the unexpected moment during the PPV, when Esteban Rodriguez made history in the prelims. Known as ‘Mohawk’, the 33-year-old American fighter scored a knockout win as soon as the bell rang, prompting fans to share their reactions on social media.

Conor McGregor, a part-owner of the BKFC, wasn’t lying when he said his promotion was the ‘alien’ of combat sports during a recent presser. He wasn’t exaggerating because fans got a lot of action at BKFC 78. As we all know, the fastest knockout in the promotion’s history belongs to Justin Watson, who smoked his opponent last year in 2 seconds. Well, we have the second-fastest knockout win in the most recent PPV event.

We didn’t even reach the main card as the prelims saw a history-making moment. Esteban Rodriguez took on Julio Perez in Miami, with the crowd waiting to see what the fight had in store. Well, they were in luck because ‘Mohawk’ knocked his opponent out after just three seconds of the bell ringing. It was the second-fastest knockout win in the history of the promotion.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BKFC (@bareknucklefc) Expand Post

AD

Well, the fans were expecting some action, but not in the way Esteban Rodriguez delivered. They were in awe of the heavyweight, who secured his fourth bare-knuckle win. Let’s take a look at what the fans had to say.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

BKFC fighter gets love from the fans

When someone turns on their television or any streaming service to watch fights, they expect to be impressed. Esteban Rodriguez did just that, and a fan who witnessed the fight live believes he should be paid some extra money for his KO win. “Just saw this live!!! Give that man a bonus check!! He just set the second fastest KO in all of combat sport history,” one fan commented on BKFC’s Instagram post. Another fan chimed in, claiming that the knockout win was more than just exciting, as he commented, “My man that was violent.”



Yes, bare-knuckle fighting is an unforgiving sport, and fans weren’t really expecting the BKFC heavyweight fighter to knock his opponent out so quickly. It was clearly a stunner as an Instagram user said, “I had my hands in my head, no actual way this happened.” The reactions from the fans made it clear that they were surprised by Esteban Rodriguez’s KO win, as another fan said, “MADE QUICK WORK OF HIM SHEESHHHHHH.”



ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Meanwhile, a lot of fans seemed unsurprised by what Esteban Rodriguez was able to achieve at BKFC 78. Why? Well, he trains with a former UFC champion, and it has paid dividends even though his sport is vastly different than MMA. “Bro trains with Jamahal Hill, crazy that he was the dog in this fight. He’s a monster,” that fan added. Meanwhile, some fans spoke about Esteban Rodriguez, and after his 3-second KO win, they want to see him fight the champion in his next fight, claiming that he deserves it. “Give that man a title fight! Let’s go mohawk,” said one fan, while another stated, “brutal,” after witnessing the knockout.

Well, Conor McGregor and the other execs would be very pleased to see that BKFC 78 made a lot of noise. The brand is growing with every passing PPV event. Meanwhile, let us know what you thought about the KO win in the comments down below.