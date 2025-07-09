Fans Are All Saying the Same Thing About Alexander Volkanovski’s Mistake Before Ilia Topuria Scary KO

Alexander Volkanovski’s brutal knockout loss to Ilia Topuria at UFC 298 stunned fans and left the MMA sphere in shambles. But what if it could’ve been avoided? In a recent interview with Demetrious Johnson, Volkanovski opened up about a decision he now deeply regrets taking the Topuria fight just four months after being head-kicked into unconsciousness by Islam Makhachev at UFC 294.

The clip from the interview was shared on X by ‘Home of Fight’, where the Aussie champion stated, “I feel like had more of a concussion from the Islam one, even though I was knocked out longer with Ilia, like I had a lot more of the symptoms and that, with the Islam one.”

Johnson responded by mentioning the standard 90-day no-contact protocol, to which Volkanovski replied, “So, I didn’t have like head contact, but when you’re easing into it now you’re easing into it making sure you’re not getting hit, trying to put yourself in safer positions, you even start camp wrong. I should have had the break.”

It wasn’t just hindsight. Fans and experts alike voiced their concerns before that fight ever took place. Many feared the quick turnaround would haunt Volkanovski and it did. Even the UFC Performance Institute’s concussion guidelines recommend a slow, multi-week return to full-contact sparring, something the Australian legend admitted he didn’t quite follow, even if head contact was minimized.

Fans agree with Alexander Volkanovski as ‘The Great’ confesses returning too soon against Ilia Topuria

One fan wrote, “Even the fans were saying it was too soon.” This wasn’t a secret. Leading into UFC 298, the MMA community buzzed with concern over Alexander Volkanovksi’s seemingly rushed return. The knockout against Islam Makhachev was violent, and the warning signs were clear as in the fight against Topuria, the Australian looked tentative on the feet before being blasted by ‘El Matador’. Many now feel their fears were validated.

Another commented, “We did not need to see that.” It wasn’t just a loss, it was a terrifying knockout in the second round. Seeing a beloved champion crumble twice in a row was painful and the reaction reflects the emotional weight fans carried watching a legend go down when he may not have been fully ready.

One fan posted, “We all said this before that fight. That Islam KO was rough, not something you can recover from quickly.” Highlighting the lasting impact of Makhachev’s head kick. ‘The Great’ wasn’t just stepping into the cage against Topuria, he was dragging trauma from his last fight with him. Recovery, especially from concussions, isn’t about toughness it’s about timing.

However, one fan added, “No version of Volk survives the punch. Cope doesn’t change that.” While some blame the rushed timeline, others argue that Topuria’s timing and power would have caught Volkanovski regardless. It’s a harsh take, but one grounded in the belief that the outcome wasn’t about the prep, it was about the opponent. And with what happened to Charles Oliviera at UFC 317, maybe it was just inevitable. What do you think?

Someone else remarked, “He should regret taking the 2nd Islam fight more than this.” Some fans believe the real mistake wasn’t Topuria—it was stepping in on 10 days’ notice to fight Islam a second time. That head kick, they argue, set the entire spiral in motion.

In the end, Alexander Volkanovski’s brutal run from UFC 294 to UFC 298 feels like a cautionary tale. Not about toughness, he’s proven that a dozen times over, but about timing, recovery, and knowing when to hit pause.

While some fans point to Ilia Topuria’s power as the inevitable factor, most agree the real damage may have already been done against Islam Makhachev. The quick turnaround raised alarms then, and ‘The Great’s own admission has only confirmed what many feared. He’s bounced back as champions do, but the echoes of Anaheim still linger, and so does the question: what if he’d just taken the break? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!