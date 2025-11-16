Fans Ask Where Jason Herzog Is as UFC 322 Marks Two Weeks of His Absence

UFC Vegas 110’s most controversial fight between Isaac Dulgarian and Yadier del Valle took the UFC world by storm. After the matchup turned into a potential betting scandal, fans and experts started digging into the details even more. Soon, the FBI’s involvement came to light through MMA journalist Harry Mack. In the process, he also claimed that the bureau had flagged over 100 UFC fights, with a supposed investigation looming over referee Jason Herzog.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Amid the betting scandal, Mack posted on X, “Update: federal regulators have flagged OVER 100 UFC fights this year for abnormal betting patterns, including 2 additional fighters on last nights card. Shit is about to get VERY ugly. Still working to confirm but it sounds like the Feds are moving to audit Herzogs fights.”

Although Mack didn’t provide anything substantial to back his claims, his update still stirred the pot. With a lot of questions coming his way, the veteran referee decided to address them, acknowledging that as a referee, his decisions will always be scrutinized. Even after admitting that some calls could have gone differently, Herzog completely denied everything Mack threw at him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Herzog also provided clarity on X, “To be fair to the critics, I’m in a position where decisions you make are scrutinized. And some of the decisions could have or should have been different. That’s fine to a point. But the point you need to arrive at after scrutiny is that’s the right call.”

After the UFC ref posted his response, there has been a series of back-and-forth exchanges between him and people who suspect him of wrongdoing. However, the fact that the veteran referee hasn’t appeared for quite a while, with UFC 322 marking two full weeks without him officiating fights, brought the suspicion right back among fans.

ADVERTISEMENT

They have started calling out Jason Herzog for allegedly being involved in manipulated fight decisions, and since the ref didn’t show up in recent UFC and MMA events, the questions have only grown louder. So let’s see what the fans have been saying.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans react to referee Jason Herzog not being active for two weeks since the allegations

One rather angry fan chimed in and wrote, “Been calling out @jasonherzogmma and his s—mbaggery for years, hopefully they’re finally doing something about him.” The fan didn’t specifically mention their reason for frustration, but it seems Herzog’s overall attitude wasn’t very impressive.

Then another fan referenced the man who started this all, Harry Mack, and wrote, “harry mac killed the man’s career.” They implied that Harry Mack completely exposed Herzog by revealing that his fights and decision-making legitimacy would be checked by the FBI, which remains unclear, since there’s no proof so far.

Following that reaction, another user who confidently wrote, “He 100% did it, and he is 100% doing it in Power Slap too lol.” This user suggested that Herzog might actually be behind manipulating MMA fight outcomes with his refereeing and possibly doing the same in Power Slap.

ADVERTISEMENT

Still, there’s no proof that Herzog ever played any part in rigging a fight. Another fan even brought up an interesting memory, writing, “The most suspicious thing he ever did was when he let that guy get knocked down like nine times without stopping the fight a month or two ago.” Here, the user referred to Jason Herzog not stopping the fight despite Stephen Nguyen landing six record knockdowns and dragging the bout into the second round at UFC Abu Dhabi, where his opponent, Mohammad Yahya, couldn’t continue due to a doctor’s stoppage.

Lastly, another fan simply wrote, “We are just out here noticing… no big deal…” pointing out that it’s just speculation and observation about Jason Herzog missing refereeing duties for two weeks. That said, what do you think about the veteran ref’s absence? Will he really make a comeback inside the octagon soon? Let us know.