It began as most influencer-meets-fighter videos do: half curiosity and half bad decision. N3ON was already sweating before he even entered the ring. Watching his friend spar with Justin Gaethje and walk away with a bleeding nose was enough to make anyone reevaluate their life decisions. In fact, he actually asked to drop all this and get some Indian food. Honestly? Not the worst idea.

But ‘The Highlight’ convinced him to do it. What followed wasn’t a brutal beating, but rather a live presentation of fear under fluorescent lights. N3ON ran, yelped, and apologized in the middle of the spar, barely hitting Justin Gaethje with the softest tap imaginable. Meanwhile, ‘The Highlight’ looked like a man shadowboxing at quarter speed, something that made fans demand a new collaboration from the influencer.

Fans beg for Sean Strickland after Gaethje shows restraint

As soon as fans saw the real lack of violence, the call to bring Sean Strickland into the mix only grew stronger. A fan commented, “Enough! Give him Sean Strickland.” Another user added, “N3ON x Strickland should be the next one.”

Some thought the streamer surely dodged a bullet here: “He’s lucky he wasn’t in there with Strickland lmao.” One commented, “That b—- Strickland would’ve gone all out.” And perhaps the most honest take of the bunch: “He’s glad he chose Gaethje over Strickland.”

And they are not wrong. Sean Strickland has earned a reputation for sparring like it was fight night. In 2024, he bloodied streamer Sneako during what was supposed to be light training at the UFC Apex.

He does not tone it down much. He doesn’t actually believe in the influencer mercy rule. For some fans, that is precisely why they wanted to watch it.

However, this does not imply that the internet roasted Justin Gaethje. In fact, they praised him. For anyone who has no clue, Justin is doing this man a HUGE favor just working with him, and that’s all they’re doing. No power, just pressure he’s never had applied.”

Another chimed in, “Love how Gaethje is going easy on him 😂.” One fan summed it up perfectly: “Going at quarter speed, tenth strength lol.” People noticed. “In the end, he didn’t actually touch em.”

When N3ON panicked after barely touching Justin Gaethje’s face, fans couldn’t help but chuckle. “He got so scared when he barely tapped him in the face.” It wasn’t a fight. It was controlled chaos, and ‘The Highlight’ clearly understood the assignment.

In the end, the interim lightweight champion chose patience over punishment. Sean Strickland probably wouldn’t have. That contrast is what caused the clip to blow up. One UFC fighter used it as a teaching moment. The other? Well… Fans already know how that story usually goes. In fact, a newly surfaced 2023 clip shows Strickland trying to KO NFL star Maxx Crosby.

Sean Strickland goes 100% yet again in another crossover sparring session

That’s the problem with Sean Strickland: there is no “content mode.” There is no influencer discount. Whether it’s a ranked contender or a YouTuber, he approaches sparring as if it were five rounds under the lights. And a resurfaced 2023 clip just reminded everyone of that.

NFL star Maxx Crosby learned the hard way. The 6-foot-5 Raiders defensive end stepped in to trade leather with ‘Tarzan,’ and for a brief minute, it seemed that two big athletes were simply having fun. However, the situation then quickly escalated.

Crosby began backing up with his hands low, a beginner’s mistake, and Sean Strickland took advantage instantly, cracking him with two powerful hooks that snapped his head back. Someone outside the cage shouted, “Take it easy!” And luckily, the round ended before it got uglier.

“He was going harder. F— you guys,” Strickland told the people telling him to dial it back.

That’s the difference fans were joking about earlier. Justin Gaethje read the room. Sean Strickland doesn’t actually do that. And whether you love it or think it’s reckless, one thing is clear: if N3ON had come in with ‘Tarzan,’ that viral clip would have probably ended very differently.