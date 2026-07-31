Fans Call for Dana White to Step Down After Cold Response at UFC Belgrade Press Conference

Dana White‘s latest press conference moment has fans asking the same question: Is the UFC boss losing his passion for the promotion? The UFC CEO is in hot water after his cold response to a reporter during the UFC Belgrade press conference went viral, with many fans accusing the long-time head honcho of no longer caring about the promotion.

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The exchange came during Thursday’s press conference at Belgrade Arena, when a local journalist asked Dana White which fight on the card he was most excited to see. But rather than give a simple answer, the UFC CEO chose to dismiss the question entirely.

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“That is a sh—y question, my friend,” White replied. “Listen, obviously, everybody’s always excited about the main event. I’m just hoping, you know, I want a few holy sh-t moments on Saturday night, so hopefully we get a few of those. Thank you.”

The video instantly went viral on social media, with many fans blasting the head honcho for brushing off a local reporter’s question during one of the biggest weeks in Serbian MMA history.

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For Serbian fans, this was a historic moment. The UFC is headed to Serbia for the first time this weekend with UFC Belgrade, headlined by a welterweight bout between Uros Medic and Daniel Rodriguez. As such, Dana White’s dismissal of a local journalist’s question felt like a snub to that milestone.

What made the event even more noteworthy was that, before the historic event, Dana White met Serbia’s President Aleksandar Vučić and presented him with a UFC championship belt before attending Thursday’s media obligations.

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Imago NEW YORK, NY – JULY 18: Dana White pictured during Zuffa Boxing Press Conference on day 3 of Fanatics Fest NYC on July 18, 2026 at Javits Center in New York City. Copyright: xmpi099/MediaPunchx

Now, the fan backlash for his dismissive and cold response comes amid criticism from fans who believe Dana White has shifted his focus away from the UFC and toward projects like Power Slap and Zuffa Boxing. It also mirrors the 57-year-old’s earlier admission that he’s stepped away from core UFC duties since Hunter Campbell arrived.

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He stated this during his testimony in the Cirkunov v. Zuffa antitrust case. While discussing the UFC’s matchmaking process, the head honcho admitted that he has largely stepped away from that aspect of the business ever since Campbell took over.

“Since Hunter Campbell came in, I don’t really do that anymore,” he said.

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Campbell joined the UFC as legal counsel before becoming its chief business officer in 2019. His growing influence in the promotion was clear throughout the 2024 documentary series Fight Inc: Inside the UFC, with many fans already seeing him as Dana White’s potential successor.

Dana White’s admission also fueled criticism surrounding recent UFC matchmaking decisions, which many fans believe have seen a decline in recent years. So, it was no surprise that once fans got to see his sassy response to the journalist’s question, they were already up in arms demanding that the UFC CEO simply step down.

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Fans call for Dana White to step aside

Dana White’s answer at the Belgrade press conference struck a nerve with many fans, who argued that it reflected his growing lack of enthusiasm for the UFC. So, as expected, many believed it was simply time for a new leader to step in and take charge.

“Love Dana, but think it’s time for someone new to step up,” one fan wrote. Another suggested the UFC already has White’s replacement in-house. “I think it’s time to make Hunter president or Mick at least,” one user commented.

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Others were even more direct. “They need to get rid of Dana,” one fan wrote. Another added, “Kid doesn’t wanna promote anymore; better quit.” A user pointed to the fact that Dana White is simply growing old now, as he wrote, “He’s pushing 60 and needs to step down.”

Beyond calling for change, many fans felt the UFC boss no longer appears invested in the UFC. “Nowadays he doesn’t even fake caring,” one fan wrote. Another echoed the sentiment, “He literally couldn’t care less.”

Some felt his passion for the sport had gradually disappeared over the years. “He’s done with the eat, sleep, and repeat routine with the UFC man. He sounds jaded, and that reflects in the lineup of cards, the enthusiasm of the fighters, and the quality of the fights!” one fan commented.

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Others argued that his priorities now lie outside mixed martial arts: “He’s probably not a fan of the beautiful sport anymore; he just loves the money it brings now,” one user wrote. Another shared a similar opinion, saying, “He only cares about Zuffa these days. He’s a boxing promoter at heart.”

However, despite all the fan speculation about his future, Dana White has no plans to leave anytime soon. Following UFC 323, the UFC CEO confirmed that he had signed another contract extension.

“I have been extended,” Dana White said. “Another five-year extension, literally this year.”

So that means the new deal will keep him in place as UFC CEO through 2031. But if you ask fight fans, they surely believe the promotion could benefit from a change at the top, especially after seeing the reaction to his latest press conference appearance.