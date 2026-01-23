Fans Celebrate Umar Nurmagomedov Getting Sidelined for UFC White House After His Uncharacteristic Warning to Dillon Danis

UFC 322 erupted into an ugly brawl outside the cage, with Dillon Danis trading punches with Abubakar Nurmagomedov and Magomed ‘Chanko’ Zaynukov, who were there to support Islam Makhachev for his fight against Jack Della Maddalena. In a brawl, Danis ended up fighting alone against the Russian fighters and clearly took the worst of it. At one point, his red shoe even went flying across the arena. But according to Umar Nurmagomedov, Conor McGregor’s teammate still got off easy, as he wanted to see ‘El Jefe’ take even more brutal punishment. That stance, however, has not gone over well with fans.

“This guy talked too much,” Umar Nurmagomedov told Complex. “He talked about religion, talk about families, talk about like a lot of things, you know, it’s not good. You can’t be that person and not expecting that people gonna smash you…not enough. He have to be broken… Some legs, arms. He have to be in hospital, in middle, life and death. He deserves it.”

The long-running rivalry between Team Khabib and Conor McGregor’s circle shows no signs of cooling off, with the bad blood still very much alive. Well, Dana White had already punished Dillon Danis for his role in the UFC 322 chaos, making it clear that ‘El Jefe’ would never be allowed to attend a UFC event again. Moreover, Islam Makhachev echoed a similar crippling warning earlier.

Speaking at the Madison Square Garden post-fight press conference, the newly crowned two-division champion pointed to Danis’ nonstop trash talk over the past five years. According to Makhachev, those constant insults crossed a line and became the tipping point that led his group to get involved in the altercation.

Now, after Umar Nurmagomedov finally broke his silence on Dillon Danis with a clear warning, fans were not exactly pleased with his words. Many felt that ‘The Young Eagle’ was only adding fuel to the fire, keeping the rivalry alive as tensions continued to rise.

Fans react after Umar Nurmagomedov issues warning to Dillon Danis

One fan chimed in and wrote, “Incriminating himself here,” pointing out that Umar was in the wrong for sending threats toward Dillon Danis. Following that comment, another user took it a step further and added, “Both should be banned from competing. One for the provocation, the other for the statement above. This is not sport anymore, we are talking about thing that cannot be fixed, ever. I feel secondary shame instead of both.”

Well, there is definitely some substance to that argument. The sport has already seen how personal feuds can spill into real-life violence, most notably when Jorge Masvidal attacked Colby Covington outside a restaurant in Miami following their UFC 272 bout. With Danis and the Dagestani camp already on a collision course, things could easily turn far more personal if the situation keeps escalating.

The backlash toward ‘The Young Eagle’ did not stop there. Another user reacted by writing, “Bro that’s too much.” Soon after, a fan took aim at the entire group, saying, “So happy none of them on the whitehouse card.” That comment appeared to reference Merab Dvalishvili’s recent revelation that the UFC does not want Russian fighters competing at the UFC White House event expected to happen this year.

While criticism continued to pour in toward the Dagestani fighters, Danis also found some support online. One fan wrote, “Dillon took them 10 vs 1 and they couldn’t even knock out guy who got ambushed Dillon definitely beating all of them in 1 vs 1.” Still, supporters of Umar and his teammates were quick to respond. And with Russian fighters unlikely to feature at the event, some fans are openly celebrating the possibility that Umar will not be there either.

Backing Umar and the Dagestani brothers, another fan commented, “Danis talks endless trash about family and religion, he had it coming, actions have consequences.”

Now that Umar Nurmagomedov has spoken openly about Dillon Danis and even wished greater harm upon him, the question remains. Could this animosity lead to another confrontation, or will it stay limited to verbal exchanges? Let us know in the comments section below.